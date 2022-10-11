Link between red meat and increased risk of stroke based on ‘weak’ evidence, study finds

Evidence that red meat raises the risk of stroke is weak and inconsistent, according to a new study on what is good and bad for our health.

The new set of meta-analyses, where experts review existing studies, aims to clarify the often complex and contradictory health guidance linking certain diets, behaviours and conditions to illness.

The analyses were conducted by researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine and are published in Nature Medicine.

They give a one- to five-star rating to an association between a food or behaviour and a potential health risk, ranging from weak to strong.

A one-star rating indicates that there may be no true association between the behaviour or condition and the health outcome.

Two stars indicates the behaviour or condition is at least associated with a 0-15pc change in the likelihood of a health outcome, while three stars indicates at least a 15-50pc change.

Read More

The association between high red-meat consumption and ischaemic stroke gets just one star in the study.

The association between a high red-meat diet and colon or rectum cancer gets two stars, as does its risk for breast cancer, heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.

Overall, they analysed the strength of the evidence for 180 pairs of risk factors and health outcomes – such as smoking and lung cancer, a diet low in vegetables and Type 2 diabetes, as well as high systolic blood pressure and ischaemic heart disease.

The new star rating system aims to help people make personal health decisions, inform health policy, and guide future research.

IHME’s analysis confirmed widely held consensus in some areas.

Eight things received a five-star rating, including smoking and lung cancer and high systolic blood pressure and coronary heart disease.

Dr Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and a lead author of the study, said: “There has been extensive research on the links between various risks and health outcomes, but findings are often very different across studies.

“One of the goals of this new star rating system is to clear up confusion and help consumers make informed decisions about diet, exercise and other activities that can affect their long-term health.”

Nearly two-thirds of the links that were investigated – 112 out of 180 – received only a one- or two-star rating.

“In addition to helping consumers, our analysis can guide policymakers in developing health and wellness education programmes, so that they focus on the risk factors with the greatest impact on health,” said Dr Emmanuela Gakidou, professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington.