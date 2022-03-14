The link between so called “bad cholesterol” and heart attack or stroke may not be as strong as currently believed, new research from the Royal College of Surgeons revealed today.

It also questions the efficacy of widely prescribed statins which are given to patients to bring down their cholesterol with the aim of reducing the chances of them developing cardiovascular disease.

The research, published today in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, comes as it is estimated that one third of people in this country over 50 are taking statins.

It pointed out that previous research has suggested that using statins to lower this form of cholesterol known as LDL-C can positively affect outcomes and it is part of expert guidelines for the prevention of cardiovascular disease.

“The new findings contradict this theory, finding that this relationship was not as strong as previously thought.

"Instead, the research demonstrates that lowering LDL-C using statins had an inconsistent and inconclusive impact on cardiovascular disease outcomes such as myocardial infarction (MI), stoke, and all-cause mortality.

“In addition, it indicates that the overall benefit of taking statins may be small and will vary depending on an individual’s personal risk factors.”

Lead author Dr Paula Byrne from the HRB Centre for Primary Care Research based in college’s Department of General Practice commented : “The message has long been that lowering your cholesterol will reduce your risk of heart disease, and that statins help to achieve this. However, our research indicates that, in reality, the benefits of taking statins are varied and can be quite modest.”

She called for updated information to be given to communicated to patients through informed clinical decision-making along with updated clinical guidelines and policy

She said the research involved an analysis of published clinical trials.

“We failed to demonstrate the linear relationship between bad cholesterol and bad outcomes.

“It has been a assumed the lower the bad cholesterol the better.”

She said depending on a person’s baseline risk the reduction could be very small.

”For example a 65 year old man who smokes and has high blood pressure is going to have a very different base line risk to a 50 year old woman who is the right weight and does not smoke.

“Therefore your reduction in risk is going to vary.

“If you take a statin to reduce your risk of dying by 9pc it sounds impressive but the risk reduction may be just 0.8pc so is it worth taking the statins.”

She added people should assess if it is worth taking statins for their rest of their lives.

Patients should make an informed decision with their doctor. The decision should be made on relative risk reduction rather than absolute risk reduction.

She pointed out there is a bigger picture to be taken into account on the use of resources at a time when there are competing demands in the health service.

Around three quarters of women who are on statins may be taking them for primary prevention compared to half of men.