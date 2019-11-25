Limerick hospital sets new record as 85 patients wait on trolleys for a bed

A new record for the number of hospital patients on trolleys in a single hospital was set today as 85 waited for beds in University Hospital Limerick this morning.

The previous record was 82, set in October 2019, also in Limerick.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said patients without beds are typically on chairs and trolleys, often in corridors.

In Limerick today, there are 55 patients in the emergency department and 30 in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

