Limerick hospital sets new record as 85 patients wait on trolleys for a bed
A new record for the number of hospital patients on trolleys in a single hospital was set today as 85 waited for beds in University Hospital Limerick this morning.
The previous record was 82, set in October 2019, also in Limerick.
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said patients without beds are typically on chairs and trolleys, often in corridors.
In Limerick today, there are 55 patients in the emergency department and 30 in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
The INMO called for a direct, immediate intervention in the hospital from senior HSE management, including:
- Cancellation of non-essential elective work
- More home care packages to move patients out of the hospital
- Emergency funding for extra agency staff
- An immediate end to the recruitment ban for nurses and midwives
- Extra support for GPs and Public Health Nurses to allow more home/community treatment
There are 631 patients without beds across the country today - 22 of them are children. The worst-hit hospitals include:
- Cork University Hospital - 52
- Letterkenny University Hospital - 47
- Tallaght University Hospital - 36
- University Hospital Galway - 33
INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations for the region, Mary Fogarty said: “Despite the best efforts of local staff, the situation in Limerick continues to escalate. The hospital is breaking records in the worst possible way.
“Promises of future improvement will not suffice. Real action is needed today.
“We simply do not have sufficient capacity. Without an increase in beds and the professionals to staff them, this problem will continue to escalate.
“Our members are on the front line providing the best care they can – but the situation is intolerable for them and unsafe for patients.”
