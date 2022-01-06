Life after Omicron – what happens after you have recovered from the latest Covid strain?

In just a few short weeks the Omicron variant has surged across the globe, faster than experts predicted in the most pessimistic scenarios.

As the first case of the variant was only announced by South African officials on November 24, there is still a lot to learn about the virus.

What is known is that it is five-and-a-half times more transmissible than the Delta variant but poses a lower risk of hospitalisation to patients.

As more people were infected over the Christmas than over the whole of 2020 in Ireland, we gathered some questions for immunology expert Professor Kingston Mills on what life might be like after Omicron.

Am I immune from Covid if I got it in the last few weeks? How long do the experts think this immunity will last?

Prof Mills, professor of experimental immunology at Trinity College Dublin, said it’s ­impossible to tell how long someone who caught the ­Omicron variant is immune for. There is no data on whether people who have Omicron can re-contract the variant.

But, he said, someone who has had two doses of a vaccine and Omicron will likely have better immunity against catching it again than someone who is fully vaccinated with a booster vaccine.

This is because they have the antibodies for the Omicron variant, whereas the vaccines we are receiving as boosters were made to combat the ­original Wuhan strain.

So can other variants be caught after having Omicron?

Yes, you can still catch other variants after an Omicron Covid infection. Prof Mills said: “All bets are off if we get another variant.”

However, he said having had a previous strain while being fully vaccinated does offer some protection and added that people who contracted the Delta strain “are very likely to have a reasonably high immunity against Omicron”.

“[This is] because having Delta following two vaccines is probably as good as a third vaccine, if not better because Delta is a little closer to Omicron than the strain that was used to make the vaccines,” he explained.

“Now, there are further mutations in Omicron after Delta but getting Delta would confer a bit of immunity against Omicron especially if they are vaccinated.”

Are people better protected against the Omicron variant if they have received a booster vaccine?

Prof Mills said studies done in the UK show that “antibody response goes sky-high” after the third dose of a vaccine, with some people’s immunity being 70 times higher depending on the original vaccine they received.

I have/had the Omicron strain of coronavirus – will I face long-Covid symptoms?

As the first case of the strain was only detected in late November, Prof Mills said it is hard to say and that it really is a waiting game.

However, he said early studies suggest the infection of the lower lungs is less severe in Omicron than with previous strains, and there is less systemic inflammation which is associated with long Covid. Systemic inflammation occurs when the immune system is constantly defending the body.

“There is emergence from animal studies and in-vitro laboratory studies that suggest the infection of the lower airways of the lungs is less severe in Omicron than Delta or previous variants,” he said. “Whereas the infection of the upper respiratory tract of the nose and the trachea is stronger and that is consistent with the greater transmissibility of the virus, so if you are having less infection of the lungs you are likely to have less systemic inflammation.

“The long Covid syndrome is thought to be mediated by the inflammation that you get, so you would be able to conjecture that if you have less lung infection, lung inflammation, and systemic inflammation you’re less likely to have long-term systemic effects.”

If I’ve recovered from Covid but now someone in my home has it, should I isolate?

Yes, according to the HSE, you will need to isolate for five days and take three antigen tests with two days between each.

Can I still be considered a ‘close contact’ and be told to isolate if I have recovered from Covid in recent weeks?

Currently, under HSE guidelines, all close contacts must isolate regardless of whether they recently had Covid or not. However, this may change as the country is under pressure due to staff shortages.

The rules differ for different situations so if you have received a positive PCR test in the past three months, you must isolate for five days and take three antigen tests with two days between each.