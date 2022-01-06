| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Life after Omicron – what happens after you have recovered from the latest Covid strain?

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Ciara O'Loughlin

In just a few short weeks the Omicron variant has surged across the globe, faster than experts predicted in the most pessimistic scenarios.

As the first case of the variant was only announced by South African officials on November 24, there is still a lot to learn about the virus. 

Most Watched

Privacy