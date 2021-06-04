Lidl to offer paid leave to employees after miscarriage or pregnancy loss

Lidl will be one of the first in Ireland, if not the first, to offer paid leave as a bereavement absence to employees.

Lidl are to offer paid leave to employees who suffer a miscarriage or experience a pregnancy loss, it has been announced.

The company will grant three days paid leave to employees affected by either miscarriage or a pregnancy loss, making them one of the first companies in Ireland to adopt such a policy.

Paid leave for a pregnancy loss or miscarriage is not a statutory right in Ireland.

Denise White-Hughes, head of employee relations at Lidl Ireland, told the Irish Times that the company wants to offer support to all employees affected by the loss.

“The silence around early pregnancy loss has forced many to cope with it alone and we want to ensure that we help to lift that silence and offer support for all those who have experienced this loss,” Ms White-Hughes said.

“We want to acknowledge that people who experience early pregnancy loss or miscarriage are bereaved and not sick. We also want to support employees to have safe conversations and to listen to what they need.”

The company will grant 24-hour access to mental health supports under an employee assistance programme and up to five sessions with a counsellor.

Ms White-Hughes said that women such as Pippa O’Connor and Síle Seoige speaking out about their miscarriages help other couples through the process.

Deirdre Pierce-McDonnell, chairperson of the Miscarriage Association of Ireland, said that Lidl’s newly-adopted policy will “open up the door for people to talk” about pregnancy loss with their managers.

Helplines: If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, click here for more information