The CEO of Lidl has defended the sale of antigen tests in their supermarkets nationwide.

The tests, which were launched in stores last Friday, have already sold out in some stores.

Lidl CEO JP Scally says the Irish public should be trusted to use the antigen tests themselves as a tool alongside current public health guidance.

"I don’t see this being any different, I think antigen tests have a very important role to play and we have to trust our customers and the public that they will use them appropriately and continue to take all the necessary public health measures along with the antigen tests,” he told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

The retailer is selling a kit of five tests for €24.99. After going on sale on Friday, Mr Scally said 10,000 kits have been sold across the country with only a limited number left.

"Sales were strong over the weekend, we are out of stock in a number of stores as of this morning, we are working hard to get additional stock on sale,” he added.

When asked if this is a big mark-up from what the tests cost to produce, the Lidl chief executive said: “They’re the most competitive on the market by a long shot, people have been using antigen tests since last summer.

“I think the cheapest currently on sale in the market elsewhere is about 10 to 12 euro per test.”

However, how the retailer has marketed the tests has sparked concern in Nphet and Government.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have both voiced concern that the ease of buying these antigen tests could fuel non-compliance from the public with health guidelines.

"The Government supports the wider use of antigen testing, the way we see it is an additional health and safety measure, its not a substitute for anything else,” the Tánaiste said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland this morning.

“Lidl is offering all its staff an antigen test every week, and I think that’s a really good thing.

“But what they are doing that I disagree with is the ad, maybe it was a joke, but it was a bundle of sausages, charcoal and an antigen test.

“The message that sends out is that an antigen test is something you can take and if it’s negative you’ve got the all-clear to go off to the bbq party and socialise.”

Dr Holohan added that antigen testing should only be used in a controlled environment, and that this use of it “represents a real risk to our pandemic response”.

Kingston Mills, Professor of Experimental Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, said he is in favour of the widespread usage of antigen tests.

"There are huge benefits to antigen testing as an adjacent to PCR testing,” he said.

“I am very much in favour of them, they are used in many settings, in particular, businesses, schools and universities as means of testing people two or three times per week for safe return to work or activity.

“These are really getting traction in a lot of countries, even in Ireland they have been used by the HSE in meat processing plants and HIQA have reported that they are very effective in that setting.”



