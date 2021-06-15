Liam Neeson urges Irish people to donate the cost of their Covid-19 vaccine to poorer countries

Northern Irish actor Liam Neeson is encouraging Irish people who get a Covid-19 vaccination to donate one to a low-income country through UNICEF.

The charity has today launched its ‘Get a Vaccine – Give a Vaccine’ campaign that aims to raise funds for the delivery of two billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to healthcare workers and vulnerable people worldwide.

Since March, UNICEF has delivered 80 million vaccine doses to 129 countries and territories. However, supply and funding is becoming an issue for the UN agency.

Thus, as part of this appeal, it's asking Irish people to donate to the vaccine drive when they receive their own jab from the HSE.

This can be done through UNICEF’s website. According to the charity, a donation of €50 can help deliver enough vaccines to protect 10 people from Covid-19.

Appearing in a video for the campaign, UNICEF ambassador Liam Neeson said: “If you’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19 you can now give a vaccine to someone in need by supporting UNICEF in the biggest vaccination campaign in history.

"Wealthy countries are racing to vaccinate their populations yet billions of people in poor countries don’t have any vaccines.

"Scientists tell us that no one is safe until everyone is safe.”

Peter Power, UNICEF Ireland’s executive director, said: “Today, Irish people have a fantastic opportunity to show solidarity with vulnerable people in the poorest countries of the world, who will not be able to access vaccines without our help.

"I have met so many people who are emotional after receiving their vaccines. They want to give something back and the ‘Get a Vaccine – Give a Vaccine’ campaign provides a platform for Irish people to do just that.

“The simplicity of the campaign has already won support from companies, philanthropists and individuals.

“In launching the new campaign video with Liam Neeson today, we are responding to an organic movement that has formed over the past six months, in response to our messages on vaccine equity and global solidarity.”