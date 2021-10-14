Letterkenny Hospital’s gynaecology services need to improve safety ‘to prevent future failures’, report finds

Further improvements are needed in the governance and management of gynaecology services at Letterkenny University Hospital to ensure the quality of the services and safety of women accessing those services, according to a new inspector’s report.

Following a series of concerns about the quality and safety of gynaecology services at Letterkenny University Hospital, the Health Information and Quality Authtority (Hiqa) undertook a review of the governance arrangements of the services at the hospital, Saolta University Health Care Group (Saolta Group) and national HSE level.

Hiqa’s director of healthcare regulation, Sean Egan, said: “A number of women and families raised concerns with us about gynaecology services at the hospital over the past few years.

"Our priority in this review was to examine the effectiveness and sustainability of measures introduced to improve the quality and safety of gynaecology services for women, and provide them with assurances about the service.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of those who experienced a delay in diagnosis of endometrial cancer and those who died with the disease.”

Hiqa found that while the hospital received significant resources – funding and staffing – to make improvements to gynaecology services, weaknesses in governance structures and processes at the hospital, and of oversight and quality assurance mechanisms at the Saolta Group of which the hospital is a part, remain.

“Despite the number of initiatives and measures introduced by Saolta Group since 2018, Hiqa was not assured that there were sufficient and effective governance and oversight arrangements in place to assure the quality and safety of gynaecology services, which posed a risk to women using the services,” Hiqa said.

"Strong and effective governance, leadership and management is needed at the hospital and hospital group to ensure and promote high-quality, safe and reliable services and establish and sustain a culture of patient safety.

“While some measures introduced at the hospital had brought about improvements, such as a new ambulatory (outpatient) gynaecology service, revised procedures for the review and triage of referrals and a decline in waiting list numbers for women trying to access gynaecology services, these must be sustained in the long term so that women who use and depend on the service can be confident about its quality and safety. If this is not achieved, the HSE should hold Saolta Group to account.”

The review found the hospital failed to meet national HSE and Saolta Group guidance and timelines for the review, testing and diagnosis of some women referred with post-menopausal bleeding. Furthermore, Saolta Group failed to identify cases where non-adherence to timelines had occurred. This was of significant concern to HIQA and was raised with the hospital group.

The hospital continues to struggle to recruit and retain medical, nursing and midwifery, and administrative staff which remains a risk to patient safety, the review also found.

The transition to a new ambulatory (outpatient) gynaecology service was welcome. However, the expected number of women that could be managed in this service at Letterkenny University Hospital fell short of that estimated by national HSE. The ambulatory gynaecology service at the hospital was not fully established and was working at only 50pc of its potential capacity.

“Many of the challenges in staffing and waiting lists in Ireland’s gynaecology services identified more than 15 years ago continue to challenge service provision today,” Hiqa said.

"To improve these services, the HSE must continue to rollout the new ambulatory (outpatient) gynaecology model and progress the development of a set of key performance indicators for gynaecology services to standardise and enable comparative benchmarking of the quality of services for all women, and prevent future service failures like we have seen in Letterkenny University Hospital.”