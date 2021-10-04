Let us refer patients for X-rays and waiting lists will be slashed, physiotherapists promise

Physiotherapists say a trial of the proposed system saw more than 40,000 patients on orthopaedic and rheumatology waiting lists treated

Physiotherapists are promising to slash waiting lists if they are allowed to refer patients for X-ray.

In their pre-Budget submission, they said in one instance where this was trialled it resulted in over 40,000 patients on orthopaedic and rheumatology waiting lists being seen and discharged between 2018 and 2021.

The call to create the grade Advanced Practice Physiotherapy (APP) grade is made in the pre-Budget submission of the Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists.

It said that Ireland is an outlier in this regard with their counterparts in the UK, Netherlands, Nordic countries and Australia already having this crucial role in place. They say the move would help ease a significant ongoing skills gap and align with Sláintecare.

"The advanced role will easily assist in delivering patient-centred care in acute, community and residential settings especially when the profession can point to areas like rheumatology waiting lists being reduced by 130pc and a quarter of triage sites showing waiting times reduced to under three months from 84 months in the last 10 years,” the report reads.

Their report presented to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly earlier this year showed that as a direct result of it being trialled here, 125,852 new patients were removed from orthopaedic and rheumatology waiting lists nationally by clinical specialist physiotherapists working with advance practice skills between 2012 and 2018.

The waiting time for orthopaedic and rheumatology out-patients has fallen from seven years to 18 months. In one quarter of the triage sites in hospitals that assess, diagnose and manage musculo-skeletal ailments independent of junior doctors and consultants, waiting lists are now reduced to three months over a six-year period.

Waiting lists for rheumatology appointments were 130pc shorter. There was a 70pc reduction in wait time in an emergency department for patients seen by a physiotherapist for bone or joint issues.

A total of €104,040 was saved at one hospital site over a nine-month period in respiratory medicine, with an average reduction in length of hospital stay of two nights compared to previous medical care.

And €24.50 for each APP triage appointment is saved over consultant appointments.

The report said that allowing physiotherapists already in this initiative to refer patients for X-rays will eliminate the current annual loss of €108,000 in lost time while they wait for junior doctors to order X-rays.

"This will increase to 65 advanced posts after 2022, resulting in a saving of €234,000 annually, creating 650 new patient slots per month in the National Musculo-skeletal Triage Initiative."