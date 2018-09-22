Less than half of all hospital staff got the flu vaccine last winter - leaving themselves and patients at risk of the virus, new figures reveal.

Less than half of all hospital staff got the flu vaccine last winter - leaving themselves and patients at risk of the virus, new figures reveal.

Less than half of all hospital workers got flu jab last winter

A member of healthcare staff is 10 times more likely than a worker outside the service to get the flu.

They are in turn a risk to vulnerable patients as well as their immediate family and colleagues.

The take-up among all hospital healthcare workers was just 44.8pc, despite the fact the flu is a significant contributor to illness and death and exacerbates the trolley crisis.

The HSE has set a modest target of 40pc of staff getting the vaccine.

The highest uptake was by staff in children's hospitals.

But it was as low as 37.1pc in hospitals in Cork and Kerry while only marginally better at 37.1pc in the Saolta Group in the west, including the overcrowded University Hospital Galway.

Doctors were more likely to get the flu vaccine than nurses.

Although the flu jab only offers partial protection from the illness, the message is that it is better to have some than none.

This time last year there were fears about the 'Aussie flu' which emerged as a major threat in Australia during its winter.

The reports this year are that the flu season in Australia has been very mild. But this is still no guarantee that the pattern will be repeated here.

It usually peaks around December and the early months of the year when A&E departments are at their most congested.

Meanwhile, as trolley numbers reached all-time high levels in August, hospitals are still not sure of how many additional beds will be available to ensure last winter's record overcrowding is not exceeded.

The HSE has made a submission for around 500 extra beds to be phased in over the winter and the early part of next year.

But Health Minister Simon Harris is reliant on the 2019 estimates to get enough funding and there is the added obstacle of securing enough staff to man the beds.

The health service is heading for a €600m deficit and another end-of-year bailout.

At the end of June, it was reported the HSE was €341.7m in the red.

The main drivers are spending in acute hospitals, particularly due to the rise in older patients who require long stays in hospital and have more complex needs.

There has been a rise in the over-75s since the beginning of the year who need to be admitted to hospital.

Other pressures that pushed up the bills included the rise in emergency places for people with disabilities.

Added costs have also been incurred due to orders by the Health Information and Quality Authority to improve the conditions and safety in long stay centres, including public nursing homes.

The health service also had the unexpected financial outlay of Storm Emma and higher payouts by the State Claims Agency.

Irish Independent