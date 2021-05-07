Leaving Cert students should ‘effectively quarantine’ before exams, Chief Medical Officer warns

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said that Leaving Cert students should “effectively quarantine” in preparation for exams.

Dr Holohan urged young people to cut their contacts to stay safe in the lead up to their exams.

As the country is set to re-open from Monday, Dr Holohan also warned that health officials would not be surprised to see a surge in Covid cases following the easing of lockdown.

Inter county travel will be allowed from May 10, as outdoor retailers and personal services such as hairdressers are set to re-open.

Read More

Full construction will also resume next Monday and three different household will be permitted to meet outdoors, including in private gardens.

Government officials will work on formulating advice for how Leaving Cert students can keep themselves safe in the lead up to their exams in the coming weeks, including quarantining at home prior to their exams.

“As the month goes on, the importance of cutting your contacts and trying to stay away from other people and effectively quarantine yourself in the run up to the exams, particularly for the course of the last couple of weeks,” he said.

Dr Holohan said that the break in between the end of school and prior to exams may pose opportunities for young people to mix but that they should not do so.

“That’s a perfect opportunity for people to infect.”

Meanwhile, Dr Holohan warned that an increase in the incidence of Covid after restrictions are eased could see further re-opening scaled back.

“It won’t surprise us. There’s no question that increased activity that will be enabled will lead to increased contact and potentially increased transmission,” Dr Holohan told Independent.ie.

“We can’t rule out the possibility that it would be a level of increase that would require us to take some action we’d rather not take or offer advice to Government that we’d rather not advise,”

He said that health chiefs will look at case numbers, as well as age profiles and hospitalisation numbers, in judging reopening for June.

“If we can manage ourselves for the population and not get ahead too much in terms of anticipatory behaviour… we should be able to get through this period of time without an excessive increase in incidence,” he said.