Laya Healthcare announces second insurance price hike of the year

Laya is to put up the price on 63 schemes by 1.7pc from November 1.

The company says this will result in an average annual increase of €25 per scheme.

But some plans are going up by more.

Popular plans Essential Health 300, Flex 125 Explore and Total Health Select will go up in price by between €85 and €215 for a family of four.

About half of insurer’s plans will see an increase.

Laya blamed what it said was a huge rise in claims for treatment in private hospitals by members.

Between 2015 and last year the company experienced an increase in the volume of claims of 34pc.

The cost of settling these claims rose by a quarter.

It said advances in medical treatments and technology are driving significant increases in the cost of claims from private and hi-tech hospitals.

Laya managing director Dónal Clancy said “Across the board, the cost of claims is increasing, and we are monitoring this trend and doing all we can for our members to give them the best value health insurance on the market.

“However, it’s becoming more and more challenging to protect our members from premium increases in the face of mounting claims costs.”

Laya raised the price on 82 of its plans in July, with average increases of 2.9pc. This resulted in an average of €40 in extra payments a year per adult.

Rivals Vhi and Irish Life Health have increased their prices by an average of between 3pc and 6pc this year.

In August Vhi said it was raising prices by an average of 6pc, blaming costs in hospitals, increases in consultants’ fees and demand for more medical treatments by members.

The Vhi rise means the annual cost for an adult of the popular One-Plus plan go up by €85 a year to €1,204.

The cost of the HealthPlus Premium product will rise by €320 a year per adult to €3,495 a year from August one.

Irish Life raised prices by an average of 3.3pc from June, a move that will mean it will cost a family €110 more a year on the Select scheme, and €122 on the 4D Health 2 scheme.

Health insurance Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie said all the health insurers have commented on a significant increase in claims through 2019 especially coming through from private hospitals.

He said there could be further price rises from three health insurers.

