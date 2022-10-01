Laura Brennan remembered on what would have been cervical cancer vaccine advocate’s 30th birthday

HPV vaccine advocate Laura Brennan has been remembered fondly on what would have been the Clare native’s 30th birthday on Friday.

Ms Brennan passed away with cervical cancer in March 2019 but her legacy of advocacy of the HPV vaccine has lived on.

Ms Brennan was honoured with a portrait in the Royal College of Physicians last October and the RCPI shared an image of Laura’s portrait to mark her birthday.

“We remember her courage and grace as she bravely shared her story while advocating for the HPV vaccine.

“Laura's portrait sits proudly in our historic No 6 Kildare Street, a reminder of her legacy,” the RCPI said.

Laura advocated for teenagers to get the HPV vaccine to protect them from the virus which also causes cancers in males, and she was remembered in a video by her parents Larry and Bernie posted by the HSE.

“There are some things as parents we will never get to experience. She’s my only daughter - I will never get to walk her up the aisle,” Larry said.

“Unfortunately, that’s all robbed from her and from us,” her mother Bernie said.

Larry and Bernie, along with Laura’s brother Kevin are still HSE advocates for the vaccine, urging everyone eligible to take it up to protect themselves.

“We regret that we could have saved our daughter if she had got the vaccine - if we had known about the vaccine.

“We all hear about the vaccines our children are supposed to get when they are born.. But unfortunately, we don’t hear about the ones they should get when they reach their teenage years.

“We would feel that our mission would be over if everyone took the vaccine and we would no longer have to hear about HPV,” Kevin said.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris joined the tributes to Laura, marking her “determination, leadership, brilIance, generosity & humour”.

“Our country is indebted to her & I think of her, her family & all her many friends today on what would have been her 30th birthday,” Mr Harris said.