Based on current vaccination supplies, a best-case scenario for 20-somethings to be fully vaccinated is late September, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has said.

Dr Henry said “all things going well” the 40-year-old cohort should be fully vaccinated by the start of August and the 30-39-year-olds should get their first jab at the beginning of August, meaning they would all be fully vaccinated early September. This means that those in their 20s could be waiting until the end of September before they have both vaccines.

Dr Henry said the prediction for people in their 20s was a "very rough" estimate because it is several months away and the supply of vaccines will fluctuate.

He said he was "confident based on current supplies" that the cohort can be done by September.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has previously urged people not to travel overseas unless they are fully vaccinated.

These time-frames are likely later than many people thought, as the vaccination rollout is due to slow down.

This is because the HSE will rely on Pfizer and Moderna vaccines due to AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines’ age restrictions.

Read More

People in their 30s are expected to wait up to a month to receive their first jab after registering on the portal.

HSE chief Paul Reid said that while he expected July to be a “strong month”, the numbers administered a dose weekly would be down to between 200,000 and 220,000, with many getting second doses.

Vaccinations have hit a peak, with 330,000 getting a jab this week and 300,000 scheduled for next week.

People receiving their vaccines later than expected may also be due to a higher uptake than expected.

"The 40s uptake is the same as the kind of numbers we saw in the other cohorts,” Dr Henry said today on RTÉ’s The Brendan O’Connor Show.

"We saw 99pc in the over 85s, well over 90pc in the over 69s, it’s heading the same way for over the 50s and we are seeing huge numbers and we expect first doses for the 40s to be completed in the coming weeks.

"They are getting the mRNA vaccines so their second dose will be one month later.”

Dr Henry said the 30-39 age group will also likely take longer due to the sheer number of people in the cohort.

"There’s lots of them, there are 710,000. When we started this, we hoped but we didn’t believe people would show as much interest as they have,” he said.

"But, everybody has got an interest in this for themselves and society.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team recently advised against non-essential travel to the UK due to concerns over the Delta variant, which has seen plans for easing lockdown restrictions delayed by four weeks.

While cases of the Delta variant remain low in Ireland, Dr Henry said it is a "race against time" to get a critical portion of the population vaccinated before the variant takes off.

"Across in the UK, 75,000 cases in total so far, but more importantly in the past week, that's jumped by 33,000 in one week," he told Brendan O'Connor.

"Now they've had just over 800 people hospitalised with Delta. Only 10pc were fully vaccinated, the rest either partially or not vaccinated."

He said the "strong message" coming from England was that despite the increased transmissibility and potential for increased illness associated with the Delta variant, the vaccines afford "great protection" against it.

He added: "The numbers referred to in Ireland, yes, they're low, but I don't think any of us believe that they're going to remain that low.

"I have no doubt in my mind that we'll see those figures go up.

"We've managed to contain the number, and slow its spread, to allow us to try and vaccinate a critical proportion of the population before it takes off.

"It's basically a race against time."