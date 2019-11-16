'Lack of homecare means I am trapped in rehab bed that could be lifeline for another patient'

But despite the 51-year-old being ready for discharge six months ago, no homecare support has been secured, meaning she cannot return to her family.

Two weeks ago the Irish Independent revealed that Helen Grace has been trapped in St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, for a year while she waits for access to a rehab bed.

It effectively means that Ms Mahon - through no fault of her own - is occupying the only suitable bed that could allow Ms Grace to move out of hospital.

Ms Mahon (51), from near Castlerea in Co Roscommon, was left a quadriplegic after suffering a spinal cord infarction, a form of stroke, in April last year.

She spent months in University Hospital Galway before being transferred to the Mater Hospital in Dublin and later to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire.

She is being cared for in the only bed in the country which is equipped for a patient who has her level of disability and needs the support of a ventilator to help her breathe.

However, Ms Mahon and her husband Simon said she has made remarkable progress and was ready for discharge in May if she received an intensive homecare package.

However, she is still in the rehab hospital while waiting for the package which would need to include skilled homecare staff and therapy.

"My home is ready. My husband is keen for me to go home and I am ready to move on. I have had amazing outcomes," she said.

The former web designer can eat her meals independently and is off her ventilator for many hours in the day.

Simon said he has extended their small cottage to accommodate her needs and he will be her main carer.

Meanwhile, Ms Grace, from Blackrock in Dublin is also a quadriplegic and on a ventilator. Since there is only one suitable rehab bed in the country Ms Grace cannot leave St Vincent's until it is free.

The Mahons have appealed to the HSE but so far have made no progress in securing the necessary home support.

Most of their close relatives live in Australia.

Ms Mahon was in the process of setting up her own business when she fell ill. The fear is that she will have to go back to University Hospital Galway if the homecare package does not come through.

Mr Mahon said: "The cost of a hospital bed would be much more expensive than homecare."

The plight of both women highlights the lack of investment by successive governments, forcing patients who have suffered illness and injury to spend months in acute facilities around the country. The first phase of the redevelopment of the Dún Laoghaire hospital will be ready next spring but it will mostly involve a transfer of patients.

A second rehab bed, suitable for a patient on a ventilator, is earmarked to be available in April or May.

Ms Mahon, who had a very active and healthy lifestyle before suffering her life-changing illness, said she and her husband loved to walk.

"I have been in hospital for 18 months now and I am keen to get home. My anguish is sometimes overwhelming while waiting."

The HSE said it has consistently, year-on-year, increased the number of hours of personal assistant and home support services delivered to people with a disability.

In 2019 the HSE's priority was to provide 1.63 million hours of personal assistance to more than 2,500 people with a disability, representing an increase of 170,000 hours over the 2018 target of 1.46 million hours.

The HSE will also provide 3.08 million hours of home support to adults and children with a disability this year. This is an increase of 150,000 hours over the 2018 target of 2.93 million hours.

There are 2,535 people currently receiving personal assistant services and 7,522 availing of home support.

The HSE service plan for 2020 is expected to include more intensive homecare packages for people with a disability.

Issues which are taken into consideration when allocating a package include the resources available and the needs of the individual. The homecare budget which is allocated annually is capped.

