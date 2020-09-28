Labour and Sinn Féin to facilitate Dying With Dignity Bill to committee stage

The Labour Party is expected to emulate Sinn Féin in taking a decision today to support an assisted dying Bill at second stage this week.

Helping an actual or attempted suicide is currently a serious offence, but a Bill to decriminalise such an action, in the name of People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny, gets its first reading in the Dáil on Thursday.

The three Government party leaders – Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan – are also due to discuss a collective Government attitude to the Dying with Dignity Bill, which appears to be moving towards a relaxation of the party whip on the issue.

Fine Gael has an apparent majority in favour of the legislation, with Leo Varadkar telling his parliamentary party last week that there appeared to a consensus in favour of a free vote.

Neither FF nor FG has agreed party positions on the matter to his point, and nor have the Greens on the specific Bill – although it has a policy standpoint in favour of assisted dying.

Read More

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly told the Irish Independent yesterday he was personally in favour of the legislation, but there would be a lot of work to be done at committee stage.

“I personally support the Bill and I will be talking to my party colleagues about it with a view to taking an agreed position. I think it will go through to committee stage.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “We have studied the legislation; we feel it needs further consideration, and it will have that at committee stage. We will facilitate that.

“It is a very sensitive and emotive issue, affecting so many people in so many families, so we will be supporting the passage of the legislation (at second stage) and look forward to further deliberation.”

She added: “We have to get this right, and I think we need to listen very carefully to those families who are either living through an experience or who have that experience of heartbreak and real physical suffering in their families.

“I think it is going to be a hard debate. I think this is a hard conversation for people, and a difficult one for us as a society, but one I think we need to have nonetheless.

“We are happy for it to go forward, and then we need to assess it very forensically and methodically. The whole objective here is to get it right.”

Read More

There are believed some misgivings in Sinn Féin about the legislation, while the word “euthanasia” was used at a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting last week. The Green Party is expected to discuss the Bill at a meeting on Tuesday.

“I would be astonished if there were not different views across parties and across society. That’s entirely to be expected,” Ms McDonald said. “The work that’s done in committee will thus be extremely important.

“The Government may also convene a Citizens Assembly on it, and the last time around that was the proposal. But we need to have the conversation.”

Vicky Phelan, the cervical cancer campaigner who is terminally ill, has appealed to politicians to allow her and others to die with dignity.

Her message to politicians, she said, was: “Allow us to die a peaceful death with dignity.”

Read More

Online Editors