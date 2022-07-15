Key advice issued to protect against skin cancer as temperatures set to hit 30C

A man applies sun cream on the sea wall at Seapoint in Dublin on a hot summer's day. Picture date: Friday July 16, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

With temperatures forecasted to reach 30C in the coming days, the HSE’s National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) and Healthy Ireland are urging people to be SunSmart.

Both organisations said members of the public should take steps to protect their skin from the damaging effects of sun exposure by making good habits part of a daily routine.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in Ireland with almost 13,000 cases diagnosed each year. The HSE said data shows this figure is “rising rapidly”.

According to experts however, in most cases, skin cancer is also one of the most preventable forms of the disease.

The campaign outlines the steps people can take to protect their skin from the sun and reduce the risk of skin cancer.

Healthy Ireland said people should make SunSmart part of a daily routine especially between 11am-3pm from April to September when the intensity of UV radiation from the sun is greatest, “even when it is cloudy”.

The organisation said people should be “prepared and plan ahead” by checking the UV forecast on Met Éireann’s website.

The campaign also highlights the SunSmart five S’s:

“Slip on clothing that covers your skin such as long sleeves, collared t-shirts. Slop on sunscreen on sun-exposed areas using SPF minimum 30+ for adults and 50+ for children which has high UVA protection and is water-resistant. Re-apply regularly. Sunscreen cannot provide 100pc protection; it should be used alongside other protective measures such as clothing and shade. Slap on a wide-brimmed hat. Seek shade such as sitting in the cover of trees to avoid direct sunlight, especially between 11am and 3pm. Use a sunshade on your buggy or pram. Keep babies and children out of direct sunlight. Slide on sunglasses with UV protection to protect your eyes”

As well as the five S’s, Healthy Ireland said people should not “deliberately try to get a suntan, avoid getting sunburn and never use a sunbed”.

The organisation said playing and spending time outdoors is good for children, but exposure to UV radiation during childhood is particularly harmful and protecting skin during childhood is “extremely important”. Healthy Ireland said it is best to keep children aged up to one years old in the shade and to covers their skin when outdoors.

“It is better to protect babies up to six months old from sunlight by using shade and clothing rather than sunscreen. You may choose to use sunscreen sometimes on small parts of your baby’s skin. If you do, choose a sunscreen that is for babies such as sensitive or toddler sunscreen,” Healthy Ireland added in a statement.

Meanwhile, Dr Blaithin Moriarty, Consultant Dermatologist at St Vincent’s University Hospital said overexposure to UV radiation from the sun can damage DNA in skin cells and cause skin cancer.

“So if you’re planning on being out in the sun this summer we are encouraging everyone to take action to enjoy the sun safely by following the simple Healthy Ireland SunSmart 5 S’s,” she added.

More information about staying safe in the sun is available at the SunSmart hub at www.hse.ie/sunsmart.