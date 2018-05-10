Katherine Zappone calls for embattled HSE boss Tony O’Brien to resign

The Independent minister has broken ranks to described the latest revelations in the CervicalCheck scandal as a "game-changer".

At Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting she privately expressed concerns about leaving Mr O’Brien in position but agreed to go along with the majority view that he should be left in place. However, she has told Independent.ie: "In the context of a Cabinet meeting I expressed the view that I felt that it would be important for him to resign his position or for the Government to ask him to stand aside. I felt that would be a signal for accountability and we need that. That's the view I have.”

Tony O'Brien on Merrion Street following a joint committee health meeting on quarterly update health issues in Leinster House, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Her comments come after two major developments in the fortnight old scandal today. Firstly cancer victim Emma Mhic Mhathúna gave a heart-breaking interview in which she described the trauma of learning that her illness is terminal.

The mother-of-five told the Irish Independent: "I shouldn’t even have had cancer and now I’m dying." Read more: Memo for HSE boss warns cervical cancer audit could result in headlines saying: 'screening did not diagnose my cancer'

Then at the Oireachtas Public Account Committee it emerged that the HSE compiled a series of memos on CervicalCheck’s audit process in 2016. They warned about women turning to the media and headlines that could read 'screening did not diagnose my cancer'.

Speaking at a referendum event in her constituency tonight, Ms Zappone said the information which emerged at the PAC was a "game changer".

"I hope it moves my colleagues to make a different decision [about Mr O’Brien’s departure]," she said.

Ministers were due to hold an away day in Monaghan tomorrow to mark two years in Government but this has now been moved back to Dublin.

