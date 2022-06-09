| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Junior doctors tell of hell of 90-hour weeks and no paid overtime

Dysfunctional healthcare system is driving our doctors abroad

Dr Syeda Amna Azim, who works at University Hospital Limerick. Photo: Paul McCarthy Expand
Dr Emily Crilly Expand
Dr Aidan Coffey Expand

Close

Dr Syeda Amna Azim, who works at University Hospital Limerick. Photo: Paul McCarthy

Dr Syeda Amna Azim, who works at University Hospital Limerick. Photo: Paul McCarthy

Dr Emily Crilly

Dr Emily Crilly

Dr Aidan Coffey

Dr Aidan Coffey

/

Dr Syeda Amna Azim, who works at University Hospital Limerick. Photo: Paul McCarthy

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

When Dr Emily Crilly left Ireland for Australia in July last year, she had reached a point where she was “completely disillusioned” with the HSE.

Working 12 days in a row had become normalised, there were no dedicated areas to eat on her lunch break, and the use of outdated computers and technology added unnecessary hours to an already long working day.

More On HSE

Most Watched

Privacy