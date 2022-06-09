Junior doctors tell of hell of 90-hour weeks and no paid overtime

When Dr Emily Crilly left Ireland for Australia in July last year, she had reached a point where she was “completely disillusioned” with the HSE.

Working 12 days in a row had become normalised, there were no dedicated areas to eat on her lunch break, and the use of outdated computers and technology added unnecessary hours to an already long working day.

The junior doctor, who wants to specialise in surgery, moved to Melbourne where she worked a maximum of 39 hours a week, was better paid and was able to enjoy her favourite hobbies.

“I moved out here as I wanted a break after passing my postgrad exams and it was a hectic year working during the pandemic,” she told the Irish Independent.

“I felt like we were treated like sh*t at times. I wanted more work-life balance and to be able to do the things that I like to do outside work.”

She said the biggest issue here was “the system itself and how you don’t feel supported or appreciated”.

The 26-year-old, who is from Co Louth, graduated from National University of Ireland Galway in 2019. She completed her internship and a year of working at home before emigrating.

Her shifts in Ireland started at 7am and ended at 6pm most days, and she worked one extended day from 7am to 9pm each week.

Weekend shifts were from 7am to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday and there were no compensatory days off either side of it, which meant sometimes you could end up working nearly two weeks in a row.

Her take-home pay, if she did not do any overtime, was €1,400 every fortnight. In Australia, she got $3,500 (€2,350).

Despite the better pay and conditions, Dr Crilly admitted her level of job satisfaction in Australia was lower. In Ireland she had more autonomy and responsibility, whereas in Melbourne she was doing the same work as an intern, and this was “hard to take”.

As she completed her postgraduate studies in Ireland, she said it made more sense for her to come home. She travelled back to Ireland last weekend, and while she is fearful of experiencing burnout again, she is hopeful that something will change.

“Everyone in Australia says that Irish doctors and nurses are a cut above the rest, that we stand out from everyone else, which makes me really proud.

“It’s part of the reason I want to come home. I feel strongly about working conditions for doctors at a junior level and I want to be part of any industrial action that happens. I’m glad that it’s getting some attention. I love medicine – it’s a brilliant career – but there’s so much wrong with the system.”

Non-consultant hospital doctors (NCHDs), also known as junior doctors, have been campaigning for better working conditions in Ireland, and are holding a ballot on industrial action.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) is accusing the HSE of systemic and persistent contract breaches by requiring NCHDs to routinely work unsafe and illegal hours. The union says NCHDs consistently have issues getting paid for overtime and accessing leave. One NCHD said they received no payment for 38 hours of overtime worked.

Dr John Cannon, chairperson of the NCHD IMO committee, said doctors are “longingly looking across to Australia and New Zealand, where it is possible to run a large, first-world, state-of-the-art health system and at the same time take care of the physical and mental health of doctors”.

So far this year, Ireland has lost more than 400 doctors to Australia. Others have emigrated to New Zealand and the Middle East.

Dr Aidan Coffey, (30), who works at Cork University Hospital, returned from New Zealand to help in the fight against Covid-19. He noticed stark differences between the two health systems.

“Some of our basic contractual obligations in Ireland are just not being met consistently, and that’s happening throughout the country,” Dr Coffey said.

“There are the issues with being a junior doctor, which are well flagged, but then parts of it are due to working in this healthcare system. We’re working with nurses who are understaffed, dealing with outpatients who are waiting ages.

" Some of the things making it difficult aren’t due just to the conditions – it’s the whole system.

“Working in New Zealand, a nurse is looking after four patients max, whereas here they have eight or 12. Colleagues are more stressed and there is more conflict as a result.”

Dr Coffey, who got married this month, said the Irish health system did not take into consideration couples who both worked in the medical profession.

“In New Zealand, if you are married or engaged or have a family, you can both try and work in the one hospital. The concept of having a family seems to be ignored when it comes to training here – you’re moved around with just a couple of months’ notice, completely away from your family and your support,” he said.

“People also find it hard to take their annual leave. There is study leave in the contract, but staffing levels and rostering mean that for a lot of people it’s just a notion, it’s never going to be realistic.”

Dr Syeda Amna Azim, who works at University Hospital Limerick, said staff can sometimes end up working 80 or 90-hour weeks.

If doctors want to take annual leave, they first have to find somebody to take their place. Due to staffing issues, that means they often do not get any holidays.

“A patient puts their life in your hands. They trust you, but if you are drained physically and mentally, how can you do justice to your job?” she said. “You are at a higher risk of making a mistake. Doctors should be left alone to manage the patient and their health – we shouldn’t have to be wasting our time on management issues.”

Dr Azim said the campaign by junior doctors was “not about naming and shaming”, but raising awareness of the difficulties being experienced on the ground.

“The biggest problem here is management in the HSE don’t accept there is a problem,” she said. “In order to resolve a situation, you have to admit there is an issue that needs attention.”

Dr Azim said international students were struggling to get internships due to a lack of places, so they were not progressing – and this created a sense of hopelessness. Many international students are still on waiting lists.

If junior doctors do not complete their internship, they will not be officially registered with the Medical Council to practice, Dr Azim said. “I graduated in this country, but I feel it’s unfair to the international students who have given five years of their lives to being a medical student and by the time they graduate they don’t have any internships offered to them.”

At the recent IMO annual meeting, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly described working conditions for NCHDs as “completely unacceptable”, vowing to bring about changes.

However, Dr Cannon of the NCHD committee said Ireland had a long way to go before it caught up with other countries.

“We welcomed the comments at the AGM and his acknowledgement of the very dangerous working conditions in Ireland, but at the same time acknowledging them is different to putting in place a system to deal with these issues,” Dr Cannon said.

In response a Department of Health spokesperson said: “The minister is committed to constructive engagement with the IMO in relation to their (NCHDs) terms and conditions, including implementation of their existing terms and conditions, future arrangements and improved training opportunities”.