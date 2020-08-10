Jobs guarantee among Sinn Féin's €1.9bn proposal for health sector ahead of potential Covid-19 second wave

Only 200 people have come into the Irish healthcare system through the “On Call for Ireland” initiative of former Health Minister Simon Harris, even though 3,200 have bolstered the front line.

And about 600 of those approved for induction have since notified the HSE that they are no longer available, it was revealed yesterday.

Sinn Féin now wants a “jobs guarantee” for 2,500 doctors, nurses, social care workers and support staff, including those cleared though “On Call for Ireland,” as part of a proposed €1.9 billion additional investment in health for the remainder of this year.

The party warns that a ‘tsunami’ of would-be admissions is coming this winter through Covid-19, seasonal 'flu, deferred treatments and screenings – whereas capacity will be reduced by up to 40 per cent because of the need for distancing and infection control.

The Government is preparing a further €2 billion spend in health for the remainder of the year, but Sinn Féin’s proposal would double this amount – with more staff, more supports, more buildings, ending the two-tier consultant pay issue and a special concentration on a greatly extended 'flu vaccine drive.

“Some 3,200 staff have come into the system though a variety of different ways,” said party spokesman on Health, David Cullinane. “But only a handful have come from On Call for Ireland.

“The rest were either directly recruited or returned home from abroad. It is very frustrating to see a pool of 1,600 who are supposedly on call, but have not been called.

“They are in a pool; they have gone through all the clearances, they are available to be placed in work, and yet they are not in work. About 600 of those identified as suitable have since notified the HSE that they are no longer available,” he said.

“We don’t want to lose any more. In fact we need to go and attract those 600 back again, if we can. We’re saying that every single opportunity must be taken to get more staff – as does every opportunity to get more facilities, beds and physical infrastructure.”

He added: “We have a plan for reopening the economy, we have a plan for reopening schools. Now we need a realistic plan to protect Ireland’s health. The Minister says it is coming, but we need to see it.”

Sinn Féin has proposed a €1.9 billion plan that the party says will protect capacity in the health service, saying Covid-19 has exposed a decades-long failure to build a public health system that has enough doctors, nurses and beds..

“Every option has to be on the table, and workers need to be guaranteed certainty in their employment,” Mr Cullinane said.

A policy document calls for expanded physical infrastructure through space in the community, repurposing space in acute hospitals, the building of modular units, and leveraging at-cost capacity in the private sector.

The health system is under pressure on several fronts, the party argues, through overworked staff, Covid care, non-Covid needs, catching up on delayed cases, a vast reduction in capacity, and the looming winter 'flu.

“There are now more than 700,000 people on waiting lists, and this will continue to grow. We could lose from 20 to 40pc bed capacity,” Mr Cullinane said. “We frankly need a response like we’ve never seen before.”

Frontline staff are at burnout and cannot continue to work overtime in understaffed conditions, hence the need to recruit all persons willing and able, he said. The full year cost of an additional 2,500 staff would be €125 million, he said.

Sinn Féin also wants to provide free access to the winter 'flu vaccine to all children up to the age of 12, all over-65s, and all healthcare workers and vulnerable groups. This would cost €42 million, the same cost as ending the two-tier consultant disparity between private and public.

To the suggest that his party’s attitude to every problem is to promise money, Mr Cullinane said: “This is an emergency - it needs emergency response.”

