‘I've tried everything I can but she wants to wait until it’s safe’ – Rosanna Davison says her surrogate is trapped in besieged city of Kherson

Rosanna Davison has revealed her surrogate is too scared to leave Ukraine because the Russian military are attacking fleeing civilians.

The former Miss World, who had her daughter Sophia via gestational surrogacy in November 2019, said she’s in daily contact with the Kherson-based mother as she tries to find a way to safety.

“I've looked at every possible angle and everything I can do to help her. She's in a position where she’s not comfortable leaving unless they’re given a green corridor to evacuate,” she told independent.ie.

“I've been looking at humanitarian organisations who are bussing people out of cities near that part of Ukraine. But she said there’s too many reports of people being bombed and shot at, who are in cars trying to escape, that she just doesn’t feel it’s safe to try and get out.

“She's with her sister and her little girl. She just wants to shelter until she feels that it’s safe to leave. I've tried everything I can but she wants to wait until she feels it’s safe.”

She reached out to her surrogate at the start of the crisis and invited her to come and live with her but then Russian troops surrounded the southern city of Kherson, making her unable to leave.

She and husband Wes Quirke, who also have twins Hugo and Oscar (1), said they’ll always have a special connection with Sophia’s surrogate.

“It's just constantly in your mind and me and Wes and we hope she’s OK. I've made sure she has money for food and that kind of thing.

"The banks are closed so she can’t access cash. Food is in low supply and we are able to support her in that way and check in on her. It's really heart-breaking.

“Before this, Ukraine was just a peaceful, happy place to live by all the stories we’ve seen and heard. It’s just depraved, what’s happening.”

Speaking as she and Ireland rugby star Tadhg Beirne helped launch 65 Roses Day for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland (CFI) on April 8, this year’s fundraiser has an additional element of trying to help those experiencing fertility issues.

One of the lesser-known side-effects of CF is infertility and without IVF, many people would be unable to start a family. Last year saw Cystic Fibrosis Ireland (CFI) providing over €83,000 for fertility treatment. This year it is hoping to raise €350,00 to provide support and services for people with CF including funding for the CFI Fertility Grant Scheme. People can donate on April 8 by buying a purple rose or donating on the website www.65Roses.ie.

“Ireland has made some progress but it’s still one of the only countries in Europe that doesn’t offer free IVF, under the health system,” said Ms Davison.

“It would be great to see more progress in that area, particularly for those living with CF. It's nice as an ambassador to drive awareness towards fertility treatment. It’s a really positive step in the right direction and it shows how far the conversation about fertility and assisted human reproduction has come. We are becoming more aware that fertility can be a struggle for those living with CF and I'm in a position where I can help raise that awareness.”

