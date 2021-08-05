Unvaccinated pregnant women are among those who have been left fighting for their lives after falling ill with Covid-19 during the latest wave of the virus in Northern Ireland.

A number of pregnant Covid-19 patients — all of whom have not been vaccinated — have been treated in a critical care setting in Northern Ireland in recent weeks.

Pressure is also mounting on Northern Ireland’s fragile neonatal intensive care service as an increasing number of babies are delivered prematurely to allow medics to treat their Covid-19 positive mums.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that none of the pregnant women who have been hospitalised with Covid-19 in the Belfast Trust have been vaccinated against the virus.

Read More

An obstetrician from the trust said: “We are actively asking women not to do anything that might mean their baby will end up in intensive care because the pressure on neonatal cots is so great.

“We’re really struggling at the moment. Normally when cots are full in Northern Ireland, we transfer patients to Dublin but they’re also struggling with capacity issues.

“Covid is playing a part in our capacity issues because Covid babies have to be isolated for 10 days after they’re born, which means they have to be cared for separately and there is a knock-on effect on staffing levels too.

“We have had pregnant women at an earlier stage who have been ventilated where we haven’t delivered the baby, but most of the women who are becoming pretty unwell are in their third trimester, so over 26 weeks.

“Your respiratory function is compromised anyway when you’re pregnant and so when you’re 28, 30, 32 weeks pregnant, space is being occupied by the baby.

“A number of women have been on the verge of needing ventilated, so we had to deliver the babies prematurely to buy the women some space and in those instances, the babies required neonatal intensive care.

"Currently the availability of cots in Northern Ireland is very limited and some women have required transfer to other units for delivery.

"Premature babies can develop all sorts of complications that can affect them for the rest of their lives and we also don’t know the long-term impact on those babies whose mums are ventilated, we won’t know that until much later.

“It’s also important to stress that when a baby is born under those circumstances and the parents are Covid positive, unfortunately for infection control, they aren’t allowed to visit their baby.”

The medic urged pregnant women to get the jab.

"Unvaccinated pregnant women are more likely to get Covid and if they become infected, they are more likely to become unwell,” she said. "If a pregnant woman becomes unwell, they are more likely to need admission to hospital and if they’re admitted to hospital, they’re more likely to require additional respiratory support.

“The last three weeks have been really, really busy. I’ve treated more pregnant women with Covid in the last three weeks than in the previous 17 months. This can be prevented. No vaccinated pregnant women have needed hospitalisation with us.”

She said any expectant mums who are worried about the safety of the jab can speak to their midwife, GP or hospital consultant who will be able to provide the most up-to-date scientific position on Covid-19 vaccines.

“We know women are anxious but Covid vaccines are not live vaccines so can’t cause Covid and they don’t cross the placenta,” she said.

"Since the vaccination programme was opened to pregnant women, there hadn’t been any admissions of fully vaccinated pregnant women to hospital in the UK up to July 17.”

The doctor’s comments have been echoed by Karen Murray, director of the Royal College of Midwives in Northern Ireland: "We’re definitely seeing more women presenting into maternity services who are Covid positive and a reasonable proportion of them are unwell and some require high dependency and critical care. This is resulting in an increase in pre-term births so the mother can receive treatment.

"We understand women’s concerns, but the Delta variant is more infectious, it’s making hay, but we also know a lot more about the safety of the vaccines now so it’s so important that women make a decision on information based on scientific evidence. We would also say to those women who choose not to have a vaccine to make sure they take all other precautions, like wearing face coverings and restricting social contacts, to keep them and their babies safe.”

Read More



