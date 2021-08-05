| 18.4°C Dublin

‘I’ve treated more pregnant women with Covid in last three weeks than in previous 17 months’ – Northern Ireland medic

  • Unvaccinated pregnant women fighting for their lives with Covid in Northern Ireland hospitals
  • Babies born to Covid-positive mothers have to be cared for in isolation for first 10 days, mothers are not allowed visit them
  • Pressure mounting on Northern Ireland’s fragile neonatal intensive care service as increasing number of babies are delivered prematurely to allow medics to treat Covid-19 positive mums


Lisa Smyth

Unvaccinated pregnant women are among those who have been left fighting for their lives after falling ill with Covid-19 during the latest wave of the virus in Northern Ireland.

A number of pregnant Covid-19 patients — all of whom have not been vaccinated — have been treated in a critical care setting in Northern Ireland in recent weeks.

Pressure is also mounting on Northern Ireland’s fragile neonatal intensive care service as an increasing number of babies are delivered prematurely to allow medics to treat their Covid-19 positive mums.

