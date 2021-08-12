| 10.3°C Dublin

‘I’ve seen women in tears after scans and partners running up to them at the door’

Expectant mother Laura O'Reilly. Photo: Paul McCarthy Expand

Expectant mother Laura O'Reilly. Photo: Paul McCarthy

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Expectant mothers who recently attended maternity hospitals have said blaming poor vaccination uptake for ongoing restrictions “doesn’t make sense” as they were never been asked if they or their partners had received their jabs.

Laura O’Reilly (33) did not have to disclose whether her boyfriend had been fully vaccinated before he attended her 20-week scan at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

She is 27 weeks pregnant and recently had to attend another appointment alone. It is the Dublin woman’s first pregnancy, and she has questioned why hospital rules appear to differ from the Government’s own.

