‘I’ve had dozens of moles removed. If I had waited, I’d be dead,’ says survivor of skin cancer

Liz Yeats, CEO of the Marie Keating Foundation, says she is lucky to be alive Expand

Arlene Harris

Liz Yeats spent her childhood summers outdoors without sun cream. She frequently got burned, and as she got older she used sunbeds and was a self-confessed sun worshipper when abroad.

In the late 1990s, during a visit to her GP, it was pointed out that she had a lot of moles and was advised to get them checked.

