‘It’s unpredictable’ - HSE’s Paul Reid says knockbacks from vaccine suppliers likely

Knockbacks from vaccine suppliers are going to feature in the remaining fight against Covid-19, HSE CEO Paul Reid said.

Yesterday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the news that AstraZeneca told the EU it will be receiving a reduced number of vaccines for February and March is “a real setback”.

Before this, Minister Donnelly said any adult who wants the vaccination in Ireland should have it by September of this year.

The news from AstraZeneca, which has advised the EU of a reduction in vaccine supply in Feb and March, is a real setback. The numbers are still tentative and AstraZeneca is due to provide more exact figures at a meeting early next week. Will provide an update as soon as possible. — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) January 23, 2021

Mr Reid said any announcement on when everyone will have received the vaccine by needs to be “qualified based on delivery and getting guarantees on scheduled delivery.”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s This Week about AstraZeneca supplying less vaccines than expected, he said: “Personally I think this is going to be a feature of the supply issue with the various suppliers that we get knockbacks and setbacks.”

However, he said despite this news he has been reassured that a scheduled delivery from AstraZeneca will arrive in February and the commencement of administering the vaccine for over 70’s will begin in the middle of the month.

The HSE boss added: “We are not quite sure of the impacts beyond that in terms of how long it will take us to complete that.”

He said similarly when supply was cut from Pfizer it triggered very significant concerns across the EU and the government, and that a “very strong conversation” is expected to happen this week to assess the impacts.

He added: “There's a range of other suppliers that we want to see coming on following approval from the EMA and that will give us greater contingency planning, but right now where we just have the pfizer supply, hopefully, the Moderna one and now and hopefully the AstraZeneca.

“But, there is that level of unpredictability right now, all across Europe in particular.”

On when the HSE will return to testing close contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19, Mr Reid said he is “very anxious” for this to return but that cases would need to be below 2,000 for a number of days.

Online Editors