The helpline established by the HSE in the wake of the CervicalCheck controversy has come under criticism from frustrated callers.

'It's not a helpline, it's an answering service' - CervicalCheck phone service under criticism from frustrated callers

There has been widespread concern about the CervicalCheck programme after it was revealed that terminally ill woman Vicky Phelan was given incorrect test results. It was subsequently revealed that a review of more than 200 of tests suggested women with cervical cancer should have received 'earlier intervention'.

A helpline was established on Friday morning for women concerned about their cervical screening results. However, a number of frustrated callers have said they are having trouble getting through to the service.

Fiona Lalor said she rang the helpline on Monday morning but by 2pm she was still waiting for a call back. Ms Lalor has had regular smear testing after abnormal test results required surgical intervention in 2009.

"It's not a helpline, it's an answering service," she told RTE's Liveline. "I'd like to acknowledge Vicky Phelan for her courage. There is a huge sense of disappointment and fear. I don't feel that it's being managed properly.

"What I'm hoping to get is reassurance that my results are my results and reassurance that nothing is wrong. We all make mistakes, Vicky has acknowledged that mistakes happen but these need to be properly amended." Ms Lalor said that "open disclosure is an absolute requirement" between doctors and patients.

"I'm absolutely upset," she said. "These are real people with real concerns and the way this has been handled is appalling. It is not acceptable for any medical clinician to withhold any information from any patient."

"How can someone keep that information from you?" she asked.

Read more: Smear test scandal: 17 of those affected have died - HSE Waterford-based doctor Sean Hogan told the programme that he is worried that the controversy has undermined people's confidence in the CervicalCheck programme. "Cervical screening is a really important thing that has saved many many lives and it's important that people have some confidence in the thing if that's possible," he said.

"The big issue for me is the way that these things have come out has removed people's confidence and trust in CervicalCheck." Dr Hogan said that politicians now need to examine whether the CervicalCheck standards are appropriate.

"I would like to look at the number that have been missed compared to international norms. How much do American clinics spend on each slide? Are the standards appropriate and if not, what can be done," he said. Another Liveline caller, John, said he had been trying to get through to the helpline since 9am today and gave up the hope of getting through to someone by midday. "I was ready to throw the phone out the window," he said.

John had been calling the helpline on behalf of a family member who was worried about her results. "I rang the HSE head office and said 'you need to do something, we were led to believe that there would be no efforts spared, I can't get through to anybody.' "There has been a massive breakdown in trust. When the trust is gone the decks need to be cleared. The people responsible for this totally dysfunctional system need to be held accountable."

Worried callers have also been taking to social media to complain about the helpline's long waiting times. The HSE confirmed that 6,000 calls have come through to their helpline number since it was established on Friday. It also confirmed that it had difficulty contacting 14 patients who were affected by the controversy but said all of the women should be contacted by their hospital by today or tomorrow and offered an appointment this week.

208 women have been affected by the Cervical Check controversy. 162 women have not been informed, 17 women have died without knowing they were affected. The cause of death of the women is not known.

Online Editors