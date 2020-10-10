'It’s not a case of calling Mattress Mick' - hospital staff describe HSE winter plan as a 'wish list' amid pandemic

Hospital staff have described the lack of available beds as "simply dangerous" ahead of the winter months, calling for increased staff amid the pandemic.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (ICHA), along with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), is not only calling for extra beds but for an increase of staff in what many are considering skeletal staffing environments.

The two organisations have slammed the government's winter plan, calling it a “wish list” that will not work.

“It’s not as simple as calling Mattress Mick,” says IHCA Secretary General Martin Varley explaining that beds and infrastructure are not enough without an increased healthcare staff force.

Calling out Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and HSE CEO Paul Reid, Prof Alan Irvine said: “Announcing more beds without details on how these beds are to be staffed is disjointed.”

Speaking on Saturday at an ICHA conference, Mr Reid said: “I was disappointed by the response from the IHCA. With the winter plan we have secured our biggest investment ever from the government with 600m.”

Mr Reid then said that what the HSE has put in place in regards to beds is a “first phase” and that by January there should be an extra 1450 beds, however, he didn’t explain how these would be staffed.

“In the first phase of the 2 billion euro funding that we secured from the government, part of that was for 800 beds - 410 are acute beds for hospitals are 400 of them are in sub-acute level 2 hospital step down care beds,” he added.

“Separate to that, as part of our winter plan, there’s a further 590 beds funded. About 480 in acutes and the remainder in terms of level 2 step down beds and then there are community beds.

“Beds are funded both from what we put in this year to date, what we will put in for the winter plan and if we have all of those funded for next year that would be 1450 beds incremental in January of this year.”

Speaking on Saturday, Minister Donnelly said that despite Ireland having the lowest level of critical care beds in Europe, the lowest level of hospital consultants, and the highest waiting lists that “when Covid did arrive we saw from an already stretched group of healthcare professionals an extraordinary response.”

He then added that the “coming months may be the most challenging that the health care system has ever seen.”

Sinn Fein TD and Health spokesperson David Cullinane criticised the government for not giving healthcare staff the support and tools they need and outlined that many of the beds Minister Donnelly speaks about are only funded until April.

“In 2009 we had more ICU beds in our public system than we have today, and we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” he said.

“The minister [Stephen Donnelly] promises they will bring the baseline to 400 over the past few years but commitments since 2009 had been made to have the baseline at 580.

“Most of these beds are only funded up until April. I hope they become permanent after this.

“We also can’t magic up beds, we need more infrastructure. Far too many of our front-line staff are at burn-out and we need to support them better.”

The low number of health-care staff was the biggest issue to come out of the ICHA conference, with Dr Gabrielle Colleran saying that the country is “crying out for doctors, nurses and healthcare staff."

There are currently 500 vacant consultant positions in the public health sector, which contributes to the long waiting lists of those waiting to see a consultant in Ireland.

According to the IHCA, this is due to a pay parity of 30pc between the public and private sectors.

There are currently 843,363 people waiting for care in Ireland, with the process being slowed down both by the lack of consultants and due to Covid-19.

IHCA President Prof Alan Irvine said: “With a total of 843,363 people now waiting for care on some form of public hospital waiting list, a rapid increase in case numbers of Covid-19 and overstretched hospital capacity, urgent action and leadership is needed by decision makers.”

