Debt collection agencies are threatening cancer patients with legal action if they don't pay debts related to their treatment in hospital, the Irish Cancer Society (ICS) says.

'It's extremely upsetting' - Cancer patients 'hounded' by debt agencies if they don't pay treatment bills within 47 days

Patients - who don't have a medical card or health insurance - are facing fees of up to €800 a year for necessary treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy. If the charges are not paid within 47 days, HSE policy is to pass them on to a debt collection agency.

One of those patients is Dublin mum Léa Hearst, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

"I was shocked when I started getting calls and letters on a regular basis from a debt collection agency. I found this extremely upsetting in the middle of fighting my cancer.

"I was very fearful about what it might mean for me if I didn't deal directly with debt collectors. To be charged for basic treatment was hard to take in the first place, but to have that charge sent to a debt collector added a great deal of stress to a very difficult situation."

The Irish Cancer Society is calling on the HSE to immediately stop referring cancer patients' debt to collection agencies.

Léa with her son Ethan. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Chief executive Averil Power said letters threatening legal action are being sent to patients. "Coping with cancer can be the most emotionally, physically and financially challenging time of a person's life," Ms Power said.

"The last thing they need is the added stress and fear of being hounded by debt collectors, sometimes for as little as €80. The HSE must stop this cruel and unnecessary practice immediately."

Where the charges are not paid within 47 days, HSE policy is that they may be pursued by a debt collection agency.

The ICS is today publishing advice for patients on how best to deal with the charges. They can also get individual advice and support by calling the society's freephone nurseline on 1800 200 700 or visiting one of its Daffodil Centres in 13 hospitals nationwide.

Ms Power said: "We have campaigned throughout the year to abolish unfair inpatient charges, and will be calling again on the Minister for Health to do so in Budget 2020.

"In the meantime, however, the HSE must stop the disgraceful practice of cancer patients being chased by debt collectors."

