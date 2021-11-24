| 3.6°C Dublin

‘It’s chaos out there’ – parents feel strain amid outbreaks in schools and test delays

Angry and frustrated families are turning to WhatsApp groups to share information

Fiona Mulligan from Ballincollig, Cork, with her son Ben (4) who is Covid-positive. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision Expand

Fiona Mulligan from Ballincollig, Cork, with her son Ben (4) who is Covid-positive. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Catherine Fegan

The queue of coughing children, hands held by their parents, snaked around four lanes. Bundled up in winter coats and hats, they waited patiently in the cold as the line got longer and longer. The testing area, a large green tent, marked the end point, where weary swabbers did their best to settle each worried face.

If you didn’t know any better you would think people were going into a kids’ party,” said Amy Egan, one of the many parents at the Covid-19 testing centre in Blanchardstown Corporate Park, Co Dublin, last week.

