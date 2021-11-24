‘It’s chaos out there’ – parents feel strain amid outbreaks in schools and test delays

The queue of coughing children, hands held by their parents, snaked around four lanes. Bundled up in winter coats and hats, they waited patiently in the cold as the line got longer and longer. The testing area, a large green tent, marked the end point, where weary swabbers did their best to settle each worried face.

“If you didn’t know any better you would think people were going into a kids’ party,” said Amy Egan, one of the many parents at the Covid-19 testing centre in Blanchardstown Corporate Park, Co Dublin, last week.

“You had mummy, daddy, two or three kids, none beyond primary school age. The queue was never-ending.”

Amy, a single mother from Co Kildare, had logged on to the HSE website on Sunday November 14 to get an appointment for her seven-year-old daughter, who came home from a weekend at her grandparents’ house with Covid symptoms.

“I had to sit up until midnight to wait for the site to reload and the earliest slot I could get was for Tuesday.

“The GP wouldn’t see her without a negative PCR. I got the results on Wednesday evening at five o’clock and didn’t know until then it definitely wasn’t Covid. She’s still sick, she’s still sniffly, and I can’t send her in because I know if I do, I will get a phone call from the school.”

Amy follows the “Alerting parents of outbreaks in schools Ireland Facebook page”, which publishes accounts of Covid cases in schools.

The unofficial page was set up by a group of parents at the start of the pandemic to track and report outbreaks in schools, due to what they feel is a lack of clarity from authorities. The past two weeks has seen activity on the page increase dramatically.

“It’s chaos out there for parents at the minute,” said Martina Broe, one of the page’s administrators.

“The mood is one of anger and exasperation. Everyone is feeling it a lot more over the last two weeks and nobody knows where they stand. They are being told about cases by parents in WhatsApp groups. When they are phoning schools, and they are getting no answers even though the parent of a child who is a confirmed case is telling them the facts. There is a lot of frustration.”

With demand for testing resulting in some parents making three-hour round trips, across counties, to get a PCR test, those who spoke to the Irish Independent said they were at the end of their tether. Some said they had already removed their children from school to lessen the risk of exposure, but were living in fear of a call from the authorities over school absenteeism. Others, desperate to help under-pressure teachers, were fundraising to buy air filters for the class.

Two weeks ago, Zoe Shannon learned that a child in her son’s class had had a positive PCR test.

“There wasn’t one text or email from school,” she said.

“We as parents have a right to know if there is a positive case in a class. After protecting them all last year, are we really expected now to send them into the firing line? I have taken my son out for the moment. I can’t send him in when I know that I won’t be told if one of his bubble has a positive test.

“What if he was one of the unlucky ones and got really sick or developed Long Covid? I’m not willing to take that chance.”

The decision to stop contact tracing in schools, a move that has been met with strong criticism from teachers’ unions, has resulted in an information vacuum for parents. Many have taken matters into their own hands, with the emergence of Covid detectives in school WhatsApp groups – parents doing the contact tracing themselves by notifying each other of confirmed cases.

When Fiona Mulligan, from Ballincollig in Cork, learned that her son Sam had Covid-19, she felt the responsible thing to do was to notify as many parents as she could.

“Thursday a week ago we found out that Sam was a close contact after a friend tested positive for Covid,” she explained.

“We did an antigen test and he was positive, but he had no symptoms. Then he got a PCR test, which was positive.”

Ten year-old Sam, who had no symptoms and is still asymptomatic, had spent the day in school while he was infectious, according to his mother.

“I notified the school after the positive antigen test on the Thursday and he was at home after that,” said Fiona.

“Then we let them know on Saturday morning that he was positive for Covid. The school principal was a great support to us. He was in contact with us via email on the Saturday and Sunday. I emailed and said they had permission to let the parents in the school know, which the principal did. However, there was no contact tracing done.

“Only the parents I was able to contact to let them know that Sam had Covid could make a decision themselves about testing. Covid-19 is an airborne disease. He was there in school on the Thursday the day he tested positive. He had to have given it to someone else in the class.

“It’s no fault of the school, but I can 100pc see how Covid is being spread around schools.”

Fiona, a mother of four, said her own situation was particularly stressful when a second child tested positive for Covid. Herself and her husband Stuart both work full-time for the HSE, and were left in a quandary over childcare.

“Our four-year-old was also confirmed with Covid,” she said.

“He was quite sick with it, but we aren’t entitled to any leave. Who is meant to mind the children? The two other brothers were close contacts. Who can you ask to mind two children who have Covid and two children who are close contacts?

“I can work from home and my husband is a healthcare assistant, going into people’s homes. He went to work last Monday and Tuesday, he didn’t have any choice.

“Our four-year-old ended up in A&E, and Stuart was able to take two days’ annual leave. We are lucky because we work for the HSE and our line managers have been reasonable. I don’t know how it’s working in the private sector.

“At the minute, we’re both working while two of our children have Covid. I’m working from home and Stuart is out at work.”

Meanwhile, the addition of antigen testing to the guidelines for household contacts is also leading to problems for parents.

Under new guidelines, household close contacts who are fully vaccinated and symptom free should restrict their movements until they have three negative antigen test results within five days.

The tests are sent via post from the HSE.

However, when Anne Herssen’s daughter recently tested positive via a private PCR test, it took the HSE almost a week to send out the antigen tests for the rest of the family.

“We couldn’t get a PCR test through the HSE so I booked a private one,” she said.

“The antigen tests that were to be sent to us so we could test on day zero, three and five only arrived yesterday, after the five days. Luckily I was able to afford them, but lots of families could not, I’m sure. The delay in the HSE contacting us meant they were not posted until Friday.”

Monaghan GP Ilona Duffy said issues with booking PCR tests and receiving antigen tests need to be addressed urgently to alleviate the strain on families.

“You can’t even book for tomorrow,” she said.

“If it’s going to take three days to get a test, then maybe two days to get a result, what are people going to do? They are going to use antigen tests

“We had the chief medical officer on saying they aren’t being used appropriately – and he is right, they shouldn’t be used for symptomatic people. But if you have no alternative and you cannot access a PCR test in a timely fashion, of course you will use an antigen test and hope for the best.

“So we have no way of controlling this if we are not going to provide the basic testing in a timely fashion.”