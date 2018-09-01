Cancer patients who are forced to pay up to €800 a year in hospital charges are enduring severe financial pressure and face threats from debt collectors, it was revealed yesterday.

'It was really upsetting and stressful' - Cancer patients chased by debt collectors

The stress inflicted on these patients, who may only be in hospital for a few hours of chemotherapy, was highlighted by the Irish Cancer Society, which has started a petition to end hospital inpatient charges.

Breast cancer survivor Marie Moran, from Kiltimagh, Co Mayo, who was diagnosed when 32 weeks pregnant, is among thousands of patients who were liable for the €80 a day inpatient public hospital charge.

Ms Moran, who went on to give birth to daughter Helena, said: "The first I knew of inpatient charges was when the bills arrived.

"I was in the process of applying for a medical card so, in the hope that it would come through, I didn't pay the charges.

"When the bills turned into final notices, it caused me so much stress and worry.

"Eventually the hospital agreed to waive the charges; however, I still received a couple of chase-up letters demanding payment, which was really upsetting and stressful.

"I was fighting cancer with a new baby, I didn't need the additional fear of debt collectors knocking at my door."

