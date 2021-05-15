‘It was never an option to stop’ – Dublin woman speaks about her journey to motherhood after 14 unsuccessful fertility treatments  

A Dublin couple have told of their relief at being able to quarantine at home after travelling home from the Ukraine where they welcomed their baby, having gone through the surrogacy process.

Sinead Hedderman Gallagher and her husband Mark Hedderman told how after 14 unsuccessful fertility treatments, pregnancy loss and travelling to Ukraine to finally have their baby boy by surrogacy, the last thing they needed was a potential two-week hotel quarantine stay in Ireland.

However, ultimately new regulations were put in place last month which meant that they did not have to undergo mandatory hotel quarantine, after their journey.

Sinead and Mark spoke on the Late Late Show about their long and difficult journey to becoming parents to baby boy Theo.

"I had to protect my son, I’m his mother and there’s nothing I wouldn’t do to protect him,” Sinead told host Ryan Tubridy.

It wasn’t until the parents were over in Ukraine and after their baby was born that the country was added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

"I was doing the night feed and I get a WhatsApp from my friend at home and he said Ukraine was added to the quarantine list,” Mark explained.

“The next day I said we’ll contact our solicitor Annette Hickey and find out what we can do to understand where we fall under the exemptions… surely on humanitarian grounds, we might have a chance.”

Sinead described their relief of being allowed quarantine at home as opposed to a hotel, adding: “It was through our legal team and by contacting government and Darragh O’Brien that in the end they approved the exemption.”

Following 14 unsuccessful fertility treatments, becoming a parent wasn’t easy for Sinead and Mark, however, she explained it was never an option to stop trying.

“It was never an option [to stop],” she said.

"I was never stopping no matter what I had to put myself through, I was going to have this little guy eventually.

“I’m very determined, I’m very stubborn, and from the time I’ve been small It’s always what I wanted, I’ve always wanted to be a mother.”

The couple chose to have a child by surrogacy in the Ukraine because there is legislation in place in the country that deems Sinead as the legal mother, as Theo was born using her eggs and Marks sperm.

However, it wasn’t a cheap process with the couple disclosing it cost between €70,000 and €80,000 to have baby Theo.

In Ireland, the legal mother is the person who gives birth to the child- regardless of whose eggs were used. So, in this country, Sinead is not her son's legal mother and she cannot apply for guardianship until Theo is two years old.

Mark is seen as his son's legal father, so he has to be in charge of all his paperwork.

The mother-of-one said it’s heartbreaking that after all their hardship, she is still not seen as Theo’s mother in the eyes of the Irish law.

"Literally, Mark signs everything, I won’t get to sign anything until I become his guardian,” she added.

