'It makes you nervous' - Mater consultant says hospital facing 'short supplies of the vaccine' as he urges Government to do more

Prof. Jack Lambert, Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at the Mater, Rotunda and UCD. Photo by Steve Humphreys

AN INFECTIOUS diseases expert has admitted he is "nervous" at the timeline of Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Dr Jack Lambert of the Mater Hospital in Dublin said he believed the Government needed to do more to accelerate the vaccine campaign - and, if necessary, "to beg, buy or borrow" extra supplies of the Covid-19 vaccines from countries like the UK.

"I am here at the Mater and we see Tweets coming from Cork University Hospital (CUH) that they have vaccinated all 6,500 of their target," he said.

"At the Mater, we have been able to vaccinate less than half - less than 3,000 of a planned 6,000 vaccinated. It makes you nervous. We were at the frontline last March and April. We were at the epicentre with the national isolation units. We are short supplies of the vaccine."

"What is going to happen rolling (it) out - we really need to have somebody getting a detailed plan together and prioritising things."

"I understand that the vaccine is in short supply but there needs to be a priority and that needs to be abided by based on need," he told 96FM.

He said the Government needed to be much more ambitious with the vaccination programme and expressed concern that it will take far too long to complete.

"I think we need to go beyond that - the UK ordered 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine."

"We are part of an EU tender with 27 other countries. Are we just going to take our quota or are we proactively going to seek, for example, can we beg or borrow five million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the UK tender?"

He said the timeline of the vaccination campaign was critical.

"This (vaccination) is the light at the end of the tunnel - but how long do we want to make that tunnel," he asked?

"Everything we can do to speed up that vaccination timeline is really important."

"The UK has already vaccinated almost three million people in a population of 50 million. We are maybe a week or two behind them."

"We have got 40,000 in the country. There are different communications every day about it (vaccine roll-out)."

"I think we have to get our act together, be very transparent in terms of what we are planning on doing and we need to have a better communications strategy with the public."

"We also need to communicate with people on a daily basis so they know what to expect."

He said specific groups like GPs, pharmacists and the elderly need to know when and where they will be vaccinated.

"I know it is a huge challenge - but we need a detailed plan. Four million people plus with two doses of the vaccine - we have never done anything like that before. People are sceptical that we are going to do it right. But we need to get it right."

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly insisted he expected that Ireland will have four million people vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of September. Ireland aims to have 700,000 vaccinated by March.

Separately, St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin has admitted members of non-frontline staff have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

It comes amid reports that intensive care workers were among those who had to wait for the jab amid a “glitch” in the booking system.

The situation has caused distress among frontliners who have been at patients’ bedsides daily.

When asked on Monday by the Irish Independent if retired surgeons and private secretaries were given the vaccine above some nursing staff, a spokeswoman for the hospital said the priority list “follows national guidelines which is to provide the vaccine to groups of health care workers who are delivering direct patient care”.

However, yesterday the spokeswoman acknowledged that “in certain instances non-frontline staff have received the vaccine to ensure that no vaccine is wasted”.

She said the earlier statement was “correct”, and added: “Our priority list has been in line with the guidelines to provide the vaccine to groups of health care workers who are delivering direct patient care.

“Following frontline staff, vaccination is provided to staff who in the course of their duties may be on wards or in direct contact with patients and staff, as well as other staff who in a surge may be redeployed to support frontline staff.”

Online Editors