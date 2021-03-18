The European Medical Agency (EMA) is due to makes its decision on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine this afternoon.

The vaccine was pulled by 13 member states, including Ireland due to safety concerns after a small number of people developed blood clots after vaccination.

Speaking yesterday via virtual call with US President Joe Biden, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the programme will catch up as soon as the vaccine gets the green light to resume.

“The logistics have to be put in place and the venues have to organised and so on,” he said.0

“But we will be doing everything we possibly can to accelerate the vaccine – particularly for those who have had their vaccinations postponed as a result of the decision taken last weekend.

“I think it is within our capacity to catch up certainly”, he said.

EMA is investigating a link between the vaccine and cerebral venous thrombosis, or CVT, following 30 cases of unusual blood clots were reported, out of a population of 5 million people who received the vaccine.

Germany have reported seven cases of blood clotting, as well as Norway who have reported 3 patients with ‘unusual’ clots, and a Dutch lab who has received 10 reports of blood clots in vaccine recipients, but with different conditions, according to CNN.

The regulator and the World Health Organisation have already said the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh any potential risks, and no cases of clotting have been linked directly to the vaccine.

EMA director, Emer Cooke said the agency is bringing in expects in the field of blood clotting and thromboembolic events to do a ‘rigorous science-based investigation’, which includes working with health authorise in the UK who have already administered 11 million doses of the vaccine.

The all-clear from today’s verdict will allow countries to continue the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which accounts for over two-thirds of Ireland’s stock – which is reportedly about 77,000 doses.

However, should the EU agency confirm the vaccine’s safety, the HSE have said it will be next week before doses are administered as stock supplies and vaccine teams would have to be remobilised.

30,000 healthcare workers and high-risk people between 16-69 were due to receive the vaccine last week before it was paused.

