‘It is €36 a week for car parking each time Ayla is in hospital’ – the hidden cost of one mum’s regular trips to hospital with her daughter

Wicklow mother Yvonne Gilbert regularly has to bring her three-year-old daughter Ayla to Crumlin Children’s Hospital. She knows only too well the financial pressure of car-parking charges.

Ms Gilbert, from Tinahely, has no option but to drive to the hospital each time, with the cost of parking adding to the petrol bills.

“Ayla has a combination of Down syndrome and Edwards’ syndrome as well as other medical issues such as sleep apnoea,” she said.

“I have to pay €36 for a week’s parking.

“Early on we were in the hospital every two weeks and then every three weeks. It has eased a bit now but we could still be there for a week or longer.

“Ayla’s immune system is very low so she gets everything going.”

If the stay is more than 10 days, there is a reduced parking rate of €10. However, for a parent such as Ms Gilbert who has frequent one-week stays it is €36 each time. There can also be appointments in between when daily parking charges of €7.50 apply for three to four hours.

“Ayla is going to face this for some time. I would like to see some changes such as the option of a monthly or yearly charge, which would suit some parents,” said Ms Gilbert, who, as a single parent, stays with her daughter for the duration of each hospital visit.

She said she would like to see improvements for the next generation of parents who were beginning a similar journey with children who had serious medical needs.

Anna Gunning, chief executive of the advocacy and support group Children in Hospital, said: “Children are not small adults – they need their primary caregiver to be with them at all times.

“Parents caring for their child should not be faced with this excessive financial burden during this incredibly challenging and expensive time. The cost of hospital parking is an additional stress for parents which could be quickly alleviated by removing these charges.

“A recent study which we carried out showed that families can spend up to €100 a day on additional, non-medical costs when

their child is in hospital, including parking.

“Another frustration which parents highlighted to us was that some hospitals do not have reduced rates for prolonged stays, making a stay of a couple of days or more very expensive for them.

“In some cases where a reduction is available for longer stays, information about this is sometimes not readily available.

“For parents whose child is receiving care in both a regional hospital and also one of the children’s hospitals in Dublin, the inconsistency in parking charges was another frustration with higher rates in the Dublin hospitals.”

The support group is calling for the removal or a significant reduction in parking charges for parents and guardians of children in hospital, and was joined in this by the Irish Cancer Society.