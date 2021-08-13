IT disruption at Covid-19 test centres resolved - HSE 

An IT disruption in the Health Service Executive’s (HSE) Covid-19 vaccination centres has been resolved.

A “temporary disruption” was experienced earlier today in the HSE’s Covid-19 vaccination system software, called Covax, but it has since been resolved.

The HSE had earlier warned that it could cause longer than usual waiting times for vaccination as a manual system was used.

"Vaccinations continued uninterrupted and our vaccination centres have now reverted to the IT system,” a spokesperson for the HSE said.

“We apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

This morning, HSE boss Paul Reid announced that 80pc of Ireland’s adult population are fully vaccinated and “practically” 90pc are partially vaccinated.

“As of this morning for the 12 to 15’s, almost 65,000 have registered on the online system,” he said on RTE Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

"The vast majority have registered online with a small portion coming through our HSE call centre.

“Overall it does reflect a very strong point in our vaccination rollout programme, we are now at 6.28 million vaccine doses.

“Many of those who registered yesterday have already received appointments for throughout this weekend.

“Our teams and vaccination centres are strongly focused to try and get this job done rapidly and quickly, we will have centres opening late next week and we will be putting out some more communications on that.”

The HSE boss said in younger age groups there doesn’t seem to be an immediate scramble to register.

“What we have seen as we’ve moved down through the younger ages is not an immediate uptake on the first day or two but a strong uptake over a period of a week or two weeks,” he said.

"That's been reflected in the 16 and 17-year-olds and now over 70pc of them have registered.

“We have seen them register over a period time. Particularly for 12 to 15-year-olds we are very conscious to make sure that parents and guardians think about it carefully and receive the correct advice.”