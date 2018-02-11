A heartbroken mum has revealed her son (12) died as a result of a sepsis infection after contracting the flu.

'It all happened so quickly'- boy (12) died after flu brought on sepsis infection

Dylan Day passed away on January 20 and his heartbroken parents Phil and Sarah are urging other parents to be aware of the symptoms of sepsis.

My son died 2 weeks ago from flu b & sepsis. Please help me to help others. Read about Dylan. If you are ill & no better ‘just ask could it be sepsis’.

How can my boy die in an horrific way. Please share SEPSIS Kills. #dylansarmy. My brave boy. Love Dylan’s Mum xxx pic.twitter.com/rzZ5axKr1k — Sarah Day (@SarahDa15849051) February 4, 2018 The cause of death was sepsis infection which had been brought on by Dylan's Flu B illness, the Stoke Sentinel reports. Dylan tragically died just three days after being brought to the GP by his parents due to a headache and sore throat.

“We felt desperate and helpless. All I could do was kiss and hold him. It was horrific, it all happened so quickly. We are still in shock with what’s happened. All we want to do is share what has happened," devastated mum Sarah told the paper. She wants all parents to ask about the symptoms of sepsis.

Footballer Dylan played with local club Leek CSOB's under-14 team and was a "dream child" his mum said. What a football community we have. My footballing son died two weeks ago from flu b & sepsis. They all came together to pay tribute to my son Dylan Day. PLEASE Know the symptoms of SEPSIS & don’t live an horrific nightmare like me. Love Dylan’s Mum x pic.twitter.com/DnHqrVtu3o — Sarah Day (@SarahDa15849051) February 4, 2018 “He loved any sport, especially football. He was a dream child, so caring, really laid back and easy going. Nobody would say a bad word about him – I loved being his mum," she said.

The UK family also thanked the staff at the Royal Stoke and Alder Hey hospitals. Recently released research shows that in Ireland only 28pc of people understand what sepsis is.

Research was carried out by Behaviour and Attitudes for RCSI and the Rory Staunton Foundation for sepsis prevention and found that people under 25 have the lowest awareness of sepsis.

There were almost 15,000 diagnosed cases of sepsis in Ireland in 2016, resulting in 3,000 deaths, some 60pc of all deaths in hospital are related to a sepsis infection.

“The symptoms of sepsis mimic those of the flu - high temperature, rapid heart rate, rapid breathing, pain, pale or mottled skin, and feeling generally very sick," Professor Kerrigan of the RCSI said. "The main difference between sepsis symptoms and flu is that sepsis will come on very quickly whereas flu comes on over days”.

Sepsis can develop as a result of having an infection anywhere in the body, including a flu infection. As flu season continues in Ireland 15 children have been admitted to intensive care in Irish hospitals as a result of contracting the virus.

A handful - fewer than 10 children - have died as a result of flu or complications brought on by the virus this year.

