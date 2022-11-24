Irishman leads study into ‘cheek patch’ which could spell end for daily injections for diabetics

An Irish researcher will lead a €3.8m European effort to develop a ‘cheek patch’ for type 2 diabetes that could spell an end to the need for diabetics to take up to five injections daily.

David Brayden, Professor of Advanced Drug Delivery at UCD, will co-ordinate research efforts involving scientists in Denmark, Germany, France, the UK and the Netherlands, to deliver insulin to the blood via a cheek patch.

“The main focus of this work is to get certain drugs that wouldn’t normally cross the cheek to do that, so that patients can avoid injections, which they hate,” said Prof Brayden.

The project to develop a patch worn on the cheek that delivers insulin via biological sub-units called peptides for the treatment of type 2 diabetes is funded by the EU’s Horizon Europe Resilience programme.

Existing patches have already been designed for small molecules – but these cannot effectively deliver peptide treatments by this route of administration.

For example, patches are used to deliver clonazepam, an anti-anxiety drug, But patches have never been used to deliver the relatively large insulin peptides that are required to treat type 2 diabetes – a condition that results from the body’s inability to regulate the use of blood glucose to provide energy.

This new technology, which would be a world’s first, would give insulin-dependent people an alternative to injections, which many people dislike.

The consortium will test the cheek-patch technology on pigs at a facility in Germany. Pigs have an almost identical cheek structure to humans.

The cheek-patch technology could be used to treat other disorders, said Prof Brayden, such as chronic pain and certain cancers.

Many people taking diabetes medicines find it problematic that they must wait half an hour after injecting before they eat.

“What we are doing is trying to provide an alternative administration route for patients to consider,” said Prof Brayden.

“The advantage of having a dissolving patch on your cheek is that people can eat and drink as they take insulin.”

Pharma company Novo Nordisk – which is focused on developing drugs to treat diabetes and obesity – is collaborating with the scientists on developing the cheek patch.