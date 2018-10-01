AN inspirational young Irish woman who underwent "last chance" cancer treatment in the US has revealed that she is preparing to come home to Ireland in the coming weeks.

Irish woman who underwent 'last chance' treatment in the US is preparing to come home after being declared cancer-free

Shauntelle Tynan (20) raised more than €700,000 for the pioneering treatment and finally got to celebrate being cancer free this week.

After being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Histiocytosis X, in 2015, she moved with her family from their home in Carlow to Houston, Texas so she could receive specialist treatment.

She said last month that she was officially cancer free and on Friday she got to ring the ceremonial hospital bell to mark being cancer free.

Ms Tynan said in an emotional video she shared on YouTube: "Ringing the bell is basically the biggest thing you can do on your cancer journey, it signifies the end of your cancer journey because you're either done treatment or cancer free.

"It's an amazing moment, there were so many times when I would be having chemo, having the worst time, and I would see all of these kids ringing the bell.

"It's such a huge thing to watch so many kids get to do and you're always happy for them but you're always wishing it was you, I never thought I would get to ring the bell."

Ms Tynan said that the countdown is now on to when she can fly home to Ireland.

She wrote on her Facebook page: "Only 3 more weeks and we will be landing on Irish soil and can’t wait to be home as a family and see you all."

She revealed that her great-grandmother passed away last week and she was devastated to miss her funeral.

Shauntelle Tynan with her family in Texas

"It's so exciting, everything just seems amazing, you must be thinking I'm over the moon but we're actually grieving right now.

"I'm trying to stay upbeat for the video but the last few days have been incredibly hard.

"Basically a few days ago my great-nanny passed away and we weren't expecting to lose her...

"The morning before she passed away we were talking to her and she was so unbelievably happy that I was at this level of health.

"We truly do believe that she saw me at this level of health and thought it was her time.

"She wanted me to ring the bell, she was so happy for me so I'm going to do it for her," she said.

This comes after she said in a post on Facebook in August that she was told she is cancer free.

The inspirational woman said in an emotional post: "We are so lost for words right now but wanted you all to know that my journey of active cancer has come to a close and we hope it remains that way!

"The future obstacles I will face will be worth everything I've been through. Now I truly have a chance at life and will keep you all updated to how I grow in the future.

"Next stop is ringing that bell I've watched so many kids ring when they got to cancer free, something we never thought I'd do!

"I'm sure you're all going to hear it from Ireland, I'll keep you all updated over the next few weeks with everything going on, but for now, I will finish this post here and also include a short video below of this long journey."

Last year Shauntelle told her online followers that she had been advised that her prognosis wasn't good unless she underwent the treatment in the US.

She explained: "Recently we have learned that we’re going to have to move to Texas for at least a year, that’s me on my own, that’s not my family, that’s me.

She explained: "Recently we have learned that we're going to have to move to Texas for at least a year, that's me on my own, that's not my family, that's me.

"That's because the cancer has just gotten so out of control. When it started off I had cancer in my ears, my skin and my pituitary in my brain. Now it's all throughout my gastrointestinal area. It's in my colon, it's in my skin it's in my stomach. It's given me really bad side effects. The doctors in Texas have told me if I don't come for at least 12 months then they don't have a great chance of helping me survive.

"That’s because the cancer has just gotten so out of control. When it started off I had cancer in my ears, my skin and my pituitary in my brain. Now it’s all throughout my gastrointestinal area. It’s in my colon, it’s in my skin it’s in my stomach. It’s given me really bad side effects.

"The doctors in Texas have told me if I don’t come for at least 12 months then they don’t have a great chance of helping me survive."

