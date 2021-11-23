Irish Thalidomide survivors say they have not got justice 60 years after nausea drug that caused birth defects was withdrawn

Thalidomide survivors in Ireland will be boycotting the 60th celebration of its international withdrawal on November 25.

Survivors say they will be delaying their celebration “indefinitely” as Ireland did not formally withdraw the drug on this day in 1961 or offer them an apology.

Thalidomide widely used in the late 1950s and early 1960s to treat nausea in pregnant women, however it emerged in the 1960s that it was causing severe birth defects in thousands of children.

The Irish Thalidomide Association (ITA) said the Irish Government in 1961 “took a deliberate decision not to warn pregnant women” about the drug after it was withdrawn internationally.

A spokesperson for the ITA added: “This was after its catastrophic effects were known and acknowledged across the world.

"This delay in informing the public and removing the drug from circulation resulted in a further significant number of births of people damaged by Thalidomide.”

According to the survivors’ group, there is no evidence of a “complete recall” of the drug in Ireland.

It said: "The State’s failure to publicly announce the withdrawal of Thalidomide or account for any supplies sitting in homes around Ireland resulted in other needlessly affected babies being born up to and including 1964, three years after the International withdrawal date.

"It is time, sixty years later, for an apology and a fair deal for those of us who are still waiting and alive today.

"We look forward to a real celebration, for those of us who survive long enough, to the day when our long running legal case against the State, TP Whelehan Distributors and the Thalidomide drug manufacturer Chemie Grünenthal concludes successfully. Justice delayed is justice denied.”

This Thursday, November 25, survivors will be laying 60 white roses at the gates of Leinster house at 1pm to honour all those who have died from the drug, but they will not be joining in international celebrations.

There are currently 29 Irish people in receipt of ex-gratia monthly payments from the Government.

The annual figure for the Irish monthly payments ranges from €6,175 to €13,313 for each individual.

Last week Social Democrat TD Roísín Shortall submitted a parliamentary question on the status of support for survivors.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s response included: “Work is underway in the Department to bring forward Heads of a Bill to provide these health and personal social supports on a statutory basis to Irish thalidomide survivors.

"While it is not possible at this stage to provide a timeframe for these legislative proposals, the Government is committed to the ongoing support of Irish thalidomide survivors.”



