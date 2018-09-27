Irish teens drinking less but still among the worst in Europe

Teenage drinking in Ireland has fallen dramatically in recent years, according to a new European study.

But young teenagers in Ireland and the UK are still among the worst in Europe for drunkenness, the World Health Organisation (WHO) study found.

Weekly drinking among 15-year-old girls dropped from 34pc to 8pc. And it went down from 42pc to 11pc for boys.

However, a higher proportion of Irish and UK girls have been drunk at least twice in their lives than in any other European region. Irish boys are only lagging behind teens in central-eastern Europe for drunkenness.

The study looked at trends between 2002 to 2014 and found a fall in alcohol consumption among young teenagers in almost every European region.

But it warned that alcohol consumption across the continent remained at dangerously high levels.

Dr Jo Inchley of the School of Medicine at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, who led the research, said: "Overall reductions in harmful drinking have been greatest in countries that traditionally have had higher prevalence.

"This makes it clear that change is possible.

"However, more should be done to ensure that adolescents are effectively protected from the harms caused by alcohol."

The report noted the convergence in the drinking habits of under-age boys and girls in Ireland and the UK.

Roughly the same proportion of 15-year-olds of each gender drink on a weekly basis in 2014 - where a significant gap had existed 12 years earlier.

One of the reasons for the drop in alcohol consumption has been linked to the change in culture among teens who now spend more time online.

The report said that governments needed to step up efforts to make it more difficult for young teens to get access to alcohol.

Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab, the WHO's regional director for Europe, said: "Young people are regular drinkers at an age where they should not be drinking at all.

"As we know that any alcohol consumption at this critical developmental stage in life is especially harmful, policy makers have a responsibility to implement the measures we know are effective, such as limiting access, enforcing age checks and restricting any type of alcohol marketing, including digital marketing."

Dr Bobby Smyth, an HSE child and adolescent psychiatrist in Dublin who advised on how to cope with occasions like Leaving Cert results day, said: "If your child is over 18, talk to them about how they are going to celebrate. Come to an agreement between you that includes things like - if they are going to drink, how many drinks they will have.

"Advise them to drink soft drinks in between alcoholic drinks and not to get into rounds with friends.

"You should also talk to them about who they will be with and how they will get home. Agree a time for them to be home and talk to the parents of their friends - it will work best if you all take the same approach.

"Also, it is so important to let your child know that they can always call you, no matter what," he added.

"They need to feel they can safely call you if they, or a friend, gets into trouble.

"If your child is under 18, whatever the celebration, make it an alcohol-free one.

"Children and teens need our protection when it comes to alcohol and substance use.

"Research shows that the earlier young people start to drink alcohol, the greater the long term risks.

"My advice for parents is to be informed about the risks associated with alcohol, and to chat to teenagers openly about them."

Dr Smyth added: "Reassuringly for parents, research has shown that children who have conversations with their parents and learn a lot about the dangers of alcohol and drug use are up to 50pc less likely to use alcohol and drugs than those who don't have such conversation."

