Irish teenagers lead way in Europe in saying no to unhealthy sugary drinks

There has been a huge fall in the number of Irish teenagers drinking sugar-laden soft drinks on a daily basis, but consumption remains higher among less well-off children.

A major new study, which was conducted across 21 countries, charted a big shift in the soft-drink habits of Irish and European youth between 2002 and 2018.

The Irish arm of the pan-European study was led by Professor Colette Kelly and Professor Saoirse Nic Gabhainn, both of whom are based at the Health Promotion Research Centre at NUI Galway (NUIG).

The Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study surveyed the sugary drinks consumption habits of adolescents every four years.

In Ireland in 2002, 37.1pc of teenagers reported consuming a sugary soft drink daily. In 2006, the figure was 26pc, in 2010 it was 20.8pc, in 2014 12pc and in 2018 it had fallen to 6.5pc.

The Government introduced a sugar tax in May 2018, but consumption had been declining here in the years before its introduction.

“The sugar tax and the discussion and debate leading up to it may have impacted on consumer behaviours and certainly manufacturers responded by reducing the amount of sugar in beverages,” Prof Kelly said.

“However, we don’t know if adolescents respond to sugar taxes in the same way as adults do, nor if they respond to the ‘health signalling effect’.”

The Europe-wide study, which was based on data collected from surveys of thousands of adolescents, found an 85pc reduction in the proportion of Irish youngsters consuming soft drinks daily over a 16-year period.

The findings from data gathered from 530,000 children aged 11, 13 and 15 were published in the European Journal of Nutrition.

Consumption of sugary drinks has declined in all countries studied over the period, but Ireland showed the sharpest decline.

Ireland’s dramatic fall was followed by that of England, then Norway.

In most European countries, the study found that boys were more likely to report daily soft-drink consumption than girls.

The study identified a difference in sugary drink consumption across Europe, between less well-off and better-off children.

In Ireland, less affluent children are drinking more sugary drinks, and the gap between this consumption and that of their more affluent peers is widening.

The data also revealed that in Ireland, 11pc of children in the lowest social class group reported daily intake of sugary soft drinks compared with 4pc of children from the highest social groups.

Professor Donal O’Shea, head of the Obesity Research Group and Consultant Endocrinologist at St Vincent’s University Hospital and St Columcille’s Hospital in Dublin, commented on the findings.

“There was a huge education drive from the turn of the millennium about the empty calories in sugar sweetened drinks,” he said.

“The journey to the introduction of the tax in Ireland was important for highlighting to the public the negatives of frequent soft drink consumption.”

The level of overweight and obese children in Ireland is levelling off, Prof O’Shea said, at about one in five.

“This is disguising an ongoing rise in the lower socio-economic groups and a falling rate in the higher socio-economic groups,” he added.

Covid restrictions led to a significant rise in overweight and obese children in the UK, Prof O’Shea said, and the situation is probably similar here.

“Our rates were way too high in the first place and the disease burden associated in later life is massive – heart disease, cancer, diabetes, sleep problems and dementia.”