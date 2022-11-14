Irish scientists explore potential links between Type 1 diabetes and gut health that could offer cure for debilitating condition

Potential links between bacteria in the gut and the onset of diabetes are being explored by Irish researchers.

A team at Cork University Hospital (CUH) is trying to find microbes in the intestine that might be driving the condition.

Dr Colin Hawkes, a paediatric endocrinologist at CUH, said that further funding was needed for research into identifying a cure for Type 1 diabetes, in which patients’ immune systems attack the pancreas, destroying cells that make insulin.

Explaining why our gut health may be related to diabetes, he said “microbes make the gut leaky, and proteins may be crossing the gut wall and triggering the immune system response”.

“We hope to be able to slow the rate of progression, prevent it and develop new treatments,” he added.

“We’re going to keep trying to find a cure. I would be hopeful but we’re not putting all our eggs in one basket.”

Dr Hawkes also spoke about Ireland’s first national audit of children with the condition.

Currently, around 3,000 children live with Type 1 diabetes in Ireland, with 300-400 diagnosed every year.

The audit is being undertaken to ensure children receive the same standard of care regardless of where they live in the country.

“What we are hoping to do is to arrive at a place in Ireland where we know how many children have Type 1, what their outcomes are and ensure that every child receives the best standard of care,” said Dr Hawkes.

“Disparities exist across the country and it is not going to be an easy fix, but we are certainly moving in a positive direction to try to identify and address them.”

CUH is currently building a research programme, with the hope that it will be a world leader in the condition.

CUH is also partnering with experts University College Cork to improve how it treats children with the condition.