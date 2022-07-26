Irish scientists develop artificial silicone heart

An artificial silicone heart has been designed by Irish scientists in world-first research which should help save lives.

The breakthrough at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) can help people with a common heart failure linked to older age, high blood pressure, and obesity.

“This is a key step forward in the development of a robust means of testing device treatments for heart failure, which will save patients’ lives in the future,” said Dr Aamir Hameed, lecturer and principal investigator at the RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, who led the research effort.

There are two common types of heart failure, Dr Hameed said.

One type involves a reduction in the heart’s ability to pump oxygen-rich blood through the body, as measured by the so-called “ejection fraction”.

The other type – more difficult to treat and rapidly growing in frequency – sees no reduction in ejection fraction.

Cases of such “preserved ejection fraction heart failure” have been rising for decades in developed nations.

It now accounts for 50pc of all heart failure cases in these countries, he says, and survival rates are lower than for most cancers.

“It’s a difficult disease to treat because it is a multifactorial disease,” said Dr Hameed.

“Women are more affected than men.

“We are talking about 65 plus years of age, hypertensive, diabetic, and other comorbidities which can lead to diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.”

“I’m seeing more of that these days.

"The prevalence is rising. If I remember correctly it is increasing by 10pc per decade.”

The burden on health systems is significant and growing.

In the US alone it is estimated that more than three million people are currently affected by heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. By 2030, experts predict that the medical costs to the US, from this condition, will rise to $26.55bn.

“The development of this lab-based model is a milestone in heart failure research as it enables devices to be tested that have the potential to treat a condition that affects millions of people around the world, improving their quality of life and reducing the burden on health services,” said Dr Hameed.

Until now, no lab model had been developed that could mimic the cardiac cycle

The researchers developed two models for looking at the heart’s blood circulation performance, including one based on silicone.

The goal was to mimic the function of both a healthy heart and a heart in failure with preserved ejection fraction, by measuring the pressure in both chambers – a world first.

Dr Andrew Malone, a postdoctoral researcher at RCSI and the first author of the study, said: “Until now, no lab model had been developed that could mimic the cardiac cycle and features two independently controlled cardiac chambers to fully simulate the blood flow of the left atrium and the left ventricle during the resting phase of the cardiac cycle.”

The research was funded by Enterprise Ireland.

The findings are published in the journal Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine.

The RCSI spin-out company – Pumpinheart Ltd – is developing a new medical device that can treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.