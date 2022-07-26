| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Irish scientists develop artificial silicone heart

Breakthrough hailed as ‘key step forward’

The development of this lab-based model is a milestone in heart failure research. Photo: Lynne Cameron Expand
Cases of preserved ejection fraction heart failure have been rising for decades while the burden on health systems is significant and growing. Stock image Expand

Close

The development of this lab-based model is a milestone in heart failure research. Photo: Lynne Cameron

The development of this lab-based model is a milestone in heart failure research. Photo: Lynne Cameron

Cases of preserved ejection fraction heart failure have been rising for decades while the burden on health systems is significant and growing. Stock image

Cases of preserved ejection fraction heart failure have been rising for decades while the burden on health systems is significant and growing. Stock image

/

The development of this lab-based model is a milestone in heart failure research. Photo: Lynne Cameron

Seán Duke

An artificial silicone heart has been designed by Irish scientists in world-first research which should help save lives.

The breakthrough at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) can help people with a common heart failure linked to older age, high blood pressure, and obesity.

Most Watched

Privacy