Irish people have low awareness of common heart condition that could land them in early grave - European survey

Irish people have low awareness of a common heart condition that could put them in an early grave, a new European survey has revealed.

The survey of eleven European countries found 95pc of people over 60 in Ireland could not identify the most common form of heart valve disease.

Heart valve disease is where the valves that control the flow of blood through the heart function poorly and may leak.

Aortic stenosis is the most common type of this disease and if this is severe and untreated, 50pc of patients will die within two years of developing symptoms.

People may be alert to obvious symptoms such as chest pain and irregular heartbeat.

But more understated symptoms such as breathlessness and tiredness should not be ignored either

The European Heart Health Survey, covering 11 European countries, looked at public knowledge of the condition which is largely a disease of ageing.

A simple stethoscope check that can diagnose it.

But one in five of the over 60s surveyed in Ireland say that they either never have a stethoscope check or only have one when they ask their GP for it.

Croí, the heart and stroke charity, is calling for Government to offer everyone over 55 years a free annual cardiac check to ensure early diagnosis of a range of cardiovascular diseases.

The call comes as International Heart Valve Disease Awareness Week gets underway this week.

The week is an initiative of the Global Heart Hub, an international alliance of heart patient organisations from around the world, and is led in Ireland by Croí.

For too many people, symptoms are either not recognised or ignored and this can have fatal consequences.

Dr Helge Möllmann of St Johannes-Hospital, Dortmund in Germany, and lead author of the survey, said it is important that older people know about the disease and the symptoms to look out for.

She said: “The senior population are a group at risk, more so as they grow older, so it is important that they are more aware of the disease and understand the severity of often hidden symptoms to help ensure early diagnosis and timely treatment.

“It is estimated by the age of 75, the prevalence of heart valve disease is 13pc. More work needs to be done to shift the awareness level and that is why this week, Heart Valve Disease Awareness Week, is a key step for improved patient outcomes.”

There are over 2.7m people across Europe age 65 and over thought to have heart valve disease with this figure set to rise to 20 m Europeans within the next two decades due to changing age demographics.

Neil Johnson of Croi said: ”We are calling on the Government to provide a national free annual cardiac check for everyone over the age of 55. These are simple, inexpensive and non-invasive tests, and the many benefits of implementing such an initiative are clearly evident.”

The Irish leg of the survey found:

*Only a third claim to receive a stethoscope check that can detect a heart murmur at every GP visit – compared with 76pc in France and 57pc in Belgium. One in ten say they never receive a stethoscope check from their GP and a similar number only when they ask for one.

*While the majority of respondents would seek an appointment with a doctor for symptoms such as chest tightness/pain (87pc), shortness of breath (68pc), abnormal heartbeats (67pc) or feeling faint (51pc), only a minority would ask for a check if they had some of the other key symptoms of aortic stenosis, such as fatigue (30pc), reduced physical activity (21pc) and feeling older than your age (18pc).

*Those surveyed would prefer a keyhole procedure (69pc) over open-heart surgery (5pc), or daily/weekly drug therapy for the treatment of a heart condition (24pc).

*Respondents are key contributors to the economy, playing an important role as carers with almost a third (28pc) providing care for someone close to them.More than four-fifths (87pc) regularly participate in activities, including sports (56pc), volunteering for a charity or community (31pc), and social activities with their peers (26pc).

