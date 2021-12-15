Irish patients to have faster access to new medicines in four-year deal

Thirty-five new medicines for a range of medical conditions, including arthritis, MS, psoriasis, spinal muscular atrophy and many forms of cancer, will come on stream next year, offering fresh hope to around 17,500 patients.

The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA), representing the companies, said the four-year deal on the supply and pricing of medicines agreed between the research-based industry and the State, takes effect from January 1, 2022.

“It means that medicines, brought forward by the research-based biopharmaceutical industry after years of research and development, will be available to patients faster through an improved funding framework,” a spokesman said.

He said the €30m for new medicines, announced by the Government in Budget 2022, will help to give more patients access to new treatments in the innovation pipeline.

“Over the four years of the agreement, the research-based industry expects to propose over 170 innovative new medicines. The new agreement means there will be an improved funding framework in place to support the Health Service Executive’s reimbursement process and growth in the availability of innovative new medicines.”

The research-based biopharmaceutical industry has agreed to staged increases in rebates to the State on sales of on-patent and off-patent unique medicines, rising from 5.5pc this year to reach 9pc in October 2024.

The industry will deliver about €89m in rebates in that period. When combined with price discounts on off-patent medicines that have market competitors and with price realignment measures, IPHA calculates the value of efficiencies over four years at between €700m and €800m, it said.

The State has committed to increasing the number of HSE Drugs Group reimbursement decision-making slots. These are expected to total between 50 and 60 annually. That would represent an increase in the number of slots of between 35pc and 62pc over 2020. The move is a capacity-building measure that should improve the flow of clinically beneficial innovative new medicines to the health services.

The most recent data, gathered annually by health analysts IQVIA for EFPIA, the research-based biopharmaceutical industry’s European representative organisation, shows that, among western European countries, only France and Portugal are slower than Ireland in making innovative new medicines available to patients. Patients in Germany get innovative new medicines four times faster than in Ireland. Among 34 European countries surveyed, Ireland places 18th.

There will be no change in the 14 European countries used to calculate medicines prices in Ireland. This ‘reference basket’ comprises Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

Paul Reid, President of IPHA, said: “The agreement is the product of joint working with the State. We need to find ways to get innovative new medicines to patients faster while, at the same time, managing affordability challenges with the State.

"The agreement provides a platform for helping to raise healthcare standards through a steady, continuous flow of innovative new medicines that emerge from years of research and development.

"I hope the research-based biopharmaceutical industry and the State can continue to work in partnership in areas like horizon scanning and shorter times to reimbursement decisions so that we can adopt innovation faster in the health services.

"The announcement by the Government of €30m for new medicines in Budget 2022 was a welcome step towards improving the funding environment.

“We are putting in place the conditions for Ireland to adopt innovative new medicines faster, complementing the strength of the research-based biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector across the regions.

"We want to help to close the gap between scale and speed so that Ireland can have a significant international biopharmaceutical footprint and fast adoption of innovative new medicines in the health services.”

Oliver O’Connor, chief executive of IPHA, said: “The agreement, and the policy behind it, supports innovation by making clear distinctions between savings measures affecting patent-protected medicines and off-patent, non-exclusive medicines. It provides for significant price reductions for non-exclusive medicines.

"Our companies support robust competition on a level playing field."

