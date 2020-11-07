Irish company develops groundbreaking Covid spray that will provide near complete protection

The spray, when combined with a wipe that has already been developed and is already on the market, will become a major weapon in the fight against the virus. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

An Irish medical technology company working in collaboration with the Defence Forces has developed a spray for washable masks that will provide near complete protection from the Covid-19 virus.

The spray, when combined with a wipe that has already been developed and is already on the market, will become a major weapon in the fight against the virus.

An independent assessment of the decontamination efficiency of the product by the French military laboratory, NeoVirTech, showed that it led to a huge reduction in the viral load on human skin under experimental conditions.

It was developed by Aquila Bioscience, from NUI Galway, and the tests found that its breakthrough pathogen capturing technology safely removes 99.99pc of the virus that causes Covid-19 from human skin.

A project to develop an anti-bioagent device was conceived by the former commanding officer of the Defence Forces ordnance school, Lieut Col Ray Lane while working with his military colleagues in Kabul in Afghanistan.

Col Lane, now retired, was recognised worldwide as an expert in ordnance and bomb disposal and after his return from his tour of duty in Kabul as part of a small Irish contingent, he continued to work on his idea of providing protection against a bio-threat.

The dangers of bio-attacks formed part of three “marauding terrorist” courses – which he organised at the Curragh, and was attended by representatives from 48 nations – put further focus on the project before it turned into a collaborative effort with Aquila, resulting in the anti-Covid wipe and now the spray.

Aquila says this is the first time that a natural and non-toxic technology, that is free from harmful chemicals, has been proven to remove Covid-19 from human skin with such efficiency.

It says the technology is saturated on to a large wipe, sterilised and individually packaged. The anti-bioagent decontamination (ABD) device is free from alcohol and toxic chemicals and can be safely and frequently used on sensitive areas of the human body, including the eyes, nose and mouth, as well as on sensitive equipment such as computer screens .

It was originally developed to protect first responders and defence forces personnel from a potential biological attack from agents such as anthrax, plague and ricin.

Aquila Bioscience has now redirected the technology to make it available to the Government and corporate organisations as a decontamination solution in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

The ABD device is approved by the Department of Education for use as emergency personal protective equipment (PPE) across 4,000 primary and post primary education institutions in Ireland and is used by the Defence Forces.

The founder of Aquila and professor in glycoscience at NUI Galway, Lokesh Joshi, said: “This innovative and groundbreaking technology is a game changer in the future of pathogen and infection

control and will pave the way for safer methods of decontamination that do not cause harm to humans or the natural world.”



Col Lane said that in 2014 he and his colleagues at the ordnance school had worked closely with Prof Joshi and his staff in future proofing their mutual capabilities.

“With the active support of the European Defence Agency, we looked at the threat from biological agents and designed scenarios for Prof Joshi. This capability will save many lives,” he added.



