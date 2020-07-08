Irish campaigners call for inquiry into epilepsy drug

Irish campaigners are calling for an independent inquiry into the licensing of a common epilepsy drug linked to birth defects.

The HSE has estimated that up to 1,250 children in Ireland have been affected by exposure to valproate between 1975 and 2015 after their mothers took the medicine during pregnancy.

It has been associated with developmental disorders and congenital malformations in children.

Karen Keely, chairperson of the Organisation for Anti-Convulsant Syndrome (OACS) Ireland made the call as major report was published in the UK.

The UK’s independent non-statutory inquiry has recommended that the British government issue an apology to families who have been impacted by the prescribing of sodium valproate in pregnancy, many of whom were not made aware of the risks.

This is one of a series of recommendations made in the Cumberlege Report which also includes the establishment of specialist centres of excellence for families affected; a redress scheme to meet the cost of providing additional care and support; and a number of patient safety measures to ensure that the situation is not repeated with future medications.

Ms Keely who gave evidence to the UK Review, said: “Over the course of two years, the Cumberlege investigation gathered hundreds of hours of testimony and thousands of pages of evidence in reaching their conclusion that the British Government apologise for the historical failings on the part of the state.

“Thousands of families impacted by sodium valproate in the UK will be feeling a range of emotions this morning. Grief for the child they could have had; anger over the fact this was allowed to happen repeatedly over four decades; and relief that they now know their children’s disabilities were through no fault of their own.

“We are very happy for our colleagues in OACS UK who are a step closer to justice but our focus remains on what needs to be done on our own shores.

“OACS Ireland members are caring for children, many of which are now adults, with serious irrevocable disabilities and the most complex of needs.

“These disabilities were preventable and had the growing body of scientific knowledge about valproate over the years been acted on and communicated appropriately to female patients, families across the country would not be in this situation.

“An independent inquiry is now paramount here in Ireland as the only vehicle that can provide answers to the many questions families have regarding the historical use of the drug in Ireland.

"Families in the UK are on the verge of a state apology, but those in Ireland remain unheard and in the dark as to why these tragedies were allowed to continue happening for nearly forty years.

“We call on the Minister for Health to follow the example of the UK and indeed France, where the Government have already commissioned a redress scheme for families affected.”

