Ireland's rate of ACL injuries among highest in the world because of GAA and rugby

Leading surgeon points to alarming number of injuries here as competitors push their bodies further

Prof Brian Devitt in the Santry Sports Sugery Clinic. Photo: Kyran O&rsquo;Brien/DCU Communications Department Expand
Prof Brian Devitt in the Santry Sports Sugery Clinic. Photo: Kyran O’Brien/DCU Communications Department

Sean Duke

A leading surgeon has said the incidence of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries in Ireland is among the highest in the world, as sports popular here have a high risk for the injury .

Brian Devitt, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at the Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry and Professor of Orthopaedics and Surgical Biomechanics at Dublin City University, said he is also seeing more ACL injuries as the number of women taking part in sport is on the rise.

