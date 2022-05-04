Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) will offer “100pc of medical procedures” under Irish law to female patients and the hospital will be “obliged” to provide them.

It comes as Cabinet delayed signing off on the final deal for the NMH to be transferred from Holles St to St Vincent’s campus after senior ministers raised concerns this week.

While the Sisters of Charity has transferred its shareholding in the company that owns land for the new NMH, female ministers, opposition politicians and others questioned if all services will be provided at the new hospital.

“Termination of pregnancy, tubal ligation, gender affirming surgery, assisted reproduction, every service that is provided under law will be available in the National Maternity Hospital,” Minister Donnelly told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

“Not only is the independence of the NMH fully protected, but the hospital will be obliged to provide these services.

"It’s in the Constitution, it will be in their operating licences and as a final backstop, there is this so-called golden share which the Minister for Health holds. Such that, if for whatever reason the NMH was not doing what it is constituted to do, the Minister for Health can directly intervene to ensure that all services are provided.”

Minister Donnelly said the Government can therefore give a “rock solid guarantee” that all services will be provided.

He said there is a “very uneasy history in Ireland between the church and women’s reproductive health”, and people are “right to probe and to question and to demand guarantees”.

While he also confirmed that no one from the Sisters of Charity will be on the board of the new NMH and the Vatican has “nothing to do with the ownership” of the new site.

Minister Donnelly described the discussion about the ownership of the lands as a “red herring” and said the hospital’s independence has been guaranteed and a 299-year lease has been secured.

Minister Donnelly said the Government delayed signing-off on the final deal for the NMH in order to be as “transparent” as possible.

Mr Donnelly said he will appear before the Dáil’s Health Committee to answer questions on the project before the deal is signed off by Cabinet in two weeks’ time.

He added that the new NMH hospital project is vital because Holles St hospital has insufficient facilities.

“In Holles St right now we have women in 14-bed wards. Wards that have insufficient toilet and shower facilities. We have women in labour queuing in public corridors to get access to toilets, to get access to showers. It’s simply not something we can stand over any longer,” he said.

“We’ve been talking about this hospital now for nine years. It’s the most important investment in women’s healthcare in the history of the State.”

