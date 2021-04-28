Ireland is to send 365 ventilators and at least one oxygen generator to India as it battles a Covid surge with an overwhelmed health system.

It is in addition to an emergency donation of 700 oxygen concentrators already sent to the country which is critically short of oxygen supplies and other medical equipment to fight the disease.

"The oxygen concentrators already donated by Ireland are scheduled to arrive in India tonight,” Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

"I am happy that Ireland is in a position to make this further donation of equipment to our friends in India in this instance, supporting the provision of care to those most severely ill with Covid-19.”

Both donations are being made from stock that was originally purchased by the HSE in preparation for the pandemic.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said Ireland is playing its part in the European Union’s effort to help respond to the record surge of Covid-19 cases in India.

"By coordinating our efforts and pooling our resources, we are maximising our collective impact,” he said.

"This life-saving support will provide much-needed relief to those affected and will support Indian hospitals and Indian healthcare workers on the front line of the pandemic.”

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management is coordinating Ireland’s aid effort, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

It is working alongside the Department of Health, the HSE, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Irish Aid, the Department of Transport and the Revenue Commissioners.

Yesterday, India recorded more than 320,000 new cases of coronavirus infection as the country’s sinking health system started receiving much-needed support from foreign nations.

This ended a five-day streak of recording the largest single-day increases in any country throughout the pandemic.

India is second to the United States with the highest coronavirus cases in total. As of yesterday, it has had 17.6 million cases.